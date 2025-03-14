Looking to switch from Windows to Linux? Want to ensure a seamless migration? Well, here’s a detailed guide to help you avoid unnecessary hiccups and ensure your Linux transition is as smooth as possible.

1 Backup All Your Files and Media

First things first, back up everything on your Windows PC. Whether you’re planning on dual booting Windows with Linux, or removing Windows and installing Linux over it—prioritize creating a backup. You never know when something might go wrong, so taking a backup is always a smart move before any major system change.

When creating backups, you have a couple of options. If you mostly use cloud or online software and your PC just contains a few files and documents, you can easily upload them to Google Drive, OneDrive, or any cloud storage provider you like. However, if you have a collection of large files like photos, videos, or games, then copy them to an external HDD or SSD.

If you do intend to return to your Windows setup, I’d recommend creating a full Windows system image as the best option. It will create an exact copy of your entire C drive including the system files, installed apps, and all app configurations and data files. At the same time, jot down your Windows License key and Microsoft Office key someplace secure.

2 Check the Apps and Software You Use

The biggest challenge for users migrating from Windows to Linux is the software availability. While many popular Windows apps are also available on Linux, some are not. This is why it’s super important to take stock of which apps you use on Windows and figure out how many of them will run on Linux and for which ones you need to find an alternative.

Step 1: Find All Windows Apps That Run on Linux

Go to Start > Settings > Apps and you should find all the installed apps on your Windows system. Make a list of all the essential apps. I’d recommend that you use something like Google Keep to store this list, which makes it easily accessible over the web.

Now, you can simply do a web search to see if those apps work on Linux, specifically the distro you’re planning to use. In addition, you should visit Snapcraft or Flathub (a tool for installing apps on all Linux distros) to see if your essential apps are available, since they make installation extra easy. This should give you a clear idea of which Windows apps will work on your new Linux installation and which ones won’t.

For the Windows apps that aren’t natively available on Linux, you have two options. You can use a compatibility layer like Wine or Bottles. These can run some Windows apps on Linux. You can find all supported apps on the Wine Appplication Database. However, if you don’t want to use a compatibility layer, or the apps aren’t supported here as well, then it’s time to find Linux-compatible replacements.

Step 2: Find Linux Alternatives for Incompatible Windows Apps

For the Windows apps that won’t run on Linux, you need to find alternatives that have the same feature or can do the same job. Here are a few popular Linux alternatives for popular Windows apps.

Windows App Linux Alternatives Adobe Photoshop, GIMP Microsoft Office LibreOffice, FreeOffice Adobe Premier Pro Davinci Resolve, Kdenlive Outlook Thunderbird, Mailspring

You should also check out AlternativeTo. It will let you search for alternatives to specific software and also filter them by operating system. Once you find an alternative that you like, visit YouTube and check out reviews or comparison videos between it and the Windows app you’re replacing. This should give you a clear idea of whether it’s a suitable replacement.

Most folks recommend replacing Microsoft Office with LibreOffice. However, I prefer FreeOffice more—which is not as popular and, thus, not as widely recommended. So, in addition to listening to what communities have to say, you should do some additional research to find what’s right for you.

3 Document Your Workflow

If you ask me, an operating system is much more than just a platform for running the apps and software you use. It controls how you open these apps, how you close them, how you multitask, how you manage background processes, access app notifications, and much more. Windows and Linux have different paradigms, so it’s important that you become aware of your Windows workflow and learn how to best replicate that on Linux to enjoy a smooth transition.

Step 1: Analyze How You Use Windows

If you’ve only ever used Windows and no other operating systems (e.g. macOS, or Linux), it can be difficult to understand or identify the unique quirks of Windows and how it does stuff as an operating system. Here are a few questions to consider:

How do you open apps? Keyboard shortcuts? App drawer? Pinned Taskbar?

Do you like to have access to quick settings?

How do you handle multitasking? Do you use Alt+Tab Switching?

How do you manage notifications? Or rather, how important are notifications on your desktop?

Knowing these answers will give you a solid foundation for the next step.

Step 2: Tweak Linux to Meet Your Workflow

Unlike Windows, Linux is highly customizable and you can configure it to better fit your workflow. Once you understand your computing habits, you can start adjusting Linux to match. Your best option might be to choose a distro like Linux Mint, one of the distros that look and feel similar to Windows. However, if you want a different distro, you still should be able to replicate your Windows workflow in Linux.