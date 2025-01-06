SwitchBot has announced the S20 Pro Floor Cleaning Robot at CES 2025. This latest model is an upgrade from the S10, with improved debris cleaning and mopping abilities.

One of its standout features is its dual-extension design, which includes a side brush that can extend to reach corners and a roller mop that extends to clean along walls. This is to make sure it covers the entire floor. The S20 Pro also has a dual anti-tangle system with a main roller brush on one side and a two-stripe side brush to help prevent hair from getting tangled.

The cleaning efficiency is improved by the RinseSync system, which keeps the mop clean while it's being used. The robot also has a strong suction power of 15,000 Pa. The S20 Pro comes with two types of all-in-one base stations. One has a standard water tank, while the other has a system that automatically refills and drains water.

Switchbot

Both stations offer deep cleaning, high-temperature drying for the mop, automatic dust collection, and refilling of cleaning solutions. The main cleaning unit is also compatible with the S10 water station and the SwitchBot Evaporative Humidifier.

When comparing the SwitchBot S20 Pro to the S10, it's clear to see the upgrade. The S20 Pro improves on this with a much stronger suction power of 15,000 Pa, which should make it better at vacuuming. The S20 Pro has a special design that helps it clean corners and edges more effectively, something the S10 lacks. Also, the S20 Pro has Matter certification and can connect to smart home devices without needing a hub, offering better compatibility with multiple smart home ecosystems than the S10. This feature makes it very useful in a smart home.

The S20 Pro will likely be available from the official website and third-party retailers when it arrives. Exact pricing and availability information is not yet available.

Source: Switchbot