SwitchBot just announced a new home robot that can handle multiple tasks. Its main feature is the FusionPlatform, which uses ClawLock technology to connect and control different smart devices.

The 'SwitchBot Multitasking Household Robot K20+ Pro' (great name) can switch between vacuuming, delivering items, purifying air, and monitoring home security, all with detachable add-ons that go on top of the device like a hat. It can also carry up to 8 kg, allowing it to move objects around the house. The K20+ Pro has several optional kits to boost its features. The Patrol Kit adds a security camera for remote home monitoring and motion detection. An Air Purifier Kit pairs the robot with a mobile air purifier to help improve air quality in your home.

There’s also a Combo Kit that comes with a lightweight cordless vacuum for easy cleaning. You can mix and match additional options, like an Air Flow Kit with a circulator fan and an Omni Clean Kit with an air purifier. Plus, a smart tablet stand is available for extra convenience. It sounds like these add-ons are all going to be sold separately, and we don't have pricing information for them yet.

The FusionPlatform is made for customization and do-it-yourself projects. Its modular design allows users to add their own attachments, 3D-printed parts, and devices from other brands, which means it can do a lot more than just its main functions. It's designed to work well with the SwitchBot ecosystem and other smart home systems like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, allowing you to control it remotely and set up automation.

The SwitchBot K20+ Pro is an updated version of the K10+ Pro. The K10+ Pro is great for small areas because it’s quiet and easy to move around. It has better suction power (3000Pa) and a new sensor that helps it clean and navigate better. However, it can only vacuum and has no extra features like delivery, air purification, or home security that the K20+ Pro has.

The K20+ Pro is more versatile with its modular design and additional options, although it may be more expensive. The SwitchBot Robot Vacuum K20+ Pro is expected to be released in late 2025 on SwitchBot's official website.

Source: SwitchBot