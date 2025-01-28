An air purifier has increasingly become a must-have in a lot of homes. If you have yet to get into the amazing world of air purifiers, SwitchBot has a pair of new options that might catch your eye.

SwitchBot has finished launching its two new air purifiers: the SwitchBot Air Purifier and the SwitchBot Air Purifier Table. Both of them were announced around September, and were quietly released at the end of October. Both models feature a high Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 236 CFM (400 m³/h), making them a nice option even for large spaces, according to SwitchBot.

The filtration system includes pre-filters, activated carbon, and HEPA filters and removes up to 99.97% of airborne particles, including allergens, pet dander, and bacteria. As per SwitchBot's own numbers, it eliminates 93.45% of pet hair, neutralizes 98.18% of odors in 30 minutes, and filters 99.01% of cat allergens and 99.99% of bacteria. Not too shabby.

The company says that the air purifiers are designed with both pets and humans in mind. The Air Purifier features ultra-quiet 20dB operation, adjustable ambient lighting, and a pet-friendly design with a bite-proof cord and scratch-resistant materials. It integrates with the SwitchBot app for convenient control, offering voice command capabilities and future Matter compatibility through SwitchBot hubs.

The main difference between both models, as you might be able to guess by the name, is the fact that the Air Purifier Table doubles as a stylish coffee or bedside table. It includes Qi-standard wireless charging for smartphones and features ambient RGB lighting with ten color options, along with a waterproof table surface. It's not a huge table, and it can fit little more than just your phone and maybe a small bag, but it's a good option for you to set down your phone when you go to sleep.

The standard Air Purifier is priced at $219.99, while the Air Purifier Table is available for $269.99. You can now grab both on Amazon.

