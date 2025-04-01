Are you excited to see new Pokémon games finally running at 60 FPS? Are you tired of your Switch slacking during your laid-back gaming sessions? The Switch 2 is coming to answer all of our prayers, and these five games would benefit most from the performance boost.

We expect the Switch 2 to deliver performance on par with the PS4. This is certainly great news, considering that a great deal of modern releases still have PS4 versions. And who wouldn't love playing PS4-quality games natively on a handheld form factor?