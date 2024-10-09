It may not be the "best" Windows device, but it's the only one that makes me excited for the future. Microsoft's new Surface Pro 11 boldly embraces the ARM architecture—it represents a new generation of Windows laptops that will achieve desktop-class performance and a long battery life. The biggest hangups, for now, are pricing and app compatibility.

Would you spend over $1,000 on a transitional device? I did when I bought the M1 MacBook Air back in 2020. The growing pains of ARM were overshadowed by solid performance and an incredible all-day battery life. Here's the thing: Microsoft's situation is different from Apple's. Dozens of professional apps still lack Windows on ARM compatibility, and unlike Apple customers, Windows users are accustomed to the idea of running whatever the hell they want. A Windows 11 computer can run software from the Windows XP era, and so on.

Limited app compatibility isn't a problem for the average customer who spends all their time in the browser. Battery life, on the other hand, is a key concern for everybody. Still, the Snapdragon-powered Surface Pro 11 has been labeled an "enthusiast" device for nerds and tech journalists. I think that the only "enthusiast" thing about it is the high price of entry, as the benefits and flaws of Windows on ARM are perfectly suited to the average customer.

Today, the pricing problem is somewhat alleviated by Prime Big Deal Days. Microsoft is running a neat 20% discount on the Surface Pro 11, reducing the price of the Snapdragon X Plus and Snapdragon X Elite models to $1,080 and $1,140, respectively. That's a $120 discount on the X Plus model and a $260 price cut for the X Elite configuration.

These temporary discounts will appeal to customers who are already interested in the Surface Pro 11. They also set the tone for future sales. If you want to save nearly $300 on the Surface Pro 11, you'll have opportunities to do so. We may also see sale prices below $1,000 at some point next year. Heck, the Snapdragon-powered Surface Laptop is already on sale for less than $1,000.

I'm not going to buy the Surface Pro 11 at the sale price because, frankly, I can't afford it. Microsoft's detachable keyboard, which doesn't come with the Surface Pro tablet, is also a big investment. Still, it's exciting to see a decent discount in the Windows on ARM ecosystem.