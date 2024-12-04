Microsoft is doubling down on Windows 11's requirement for a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 chip in PCs. The company says it's “non-negotiable” and “a necessity for a secure and future-proof Windows 11.”

Many PC owners running Windows 10 may need to buy a new computer, because their existing machine likely won’t be eligible for a Windows 11 upgrade. TPM 2.0 technology is present on virtually all modern PCs, preventing Windows 11 installations on CPUs manufactured before 2018. If you’re rocking Windows 10, you still have some time to decide whether to upgrade—Windows 10 end of support is approaching in October 2025.

“TPM 2.0 plays a crucial role in enhancing identity and data protection on Windows devices, as well as maintaining the integrity of your system,” according to Microsoft’s senior product manager Steven Hosking. “TPM 2.0 also helps future-proof Windows 11. One way it does so is by helping to protect sensitive information as more AI capabilities come to physical, cloud, and server architecture.”

When Windows 11 debuted in 2021, many people were taken aback by the strict hardware requirements. To prevent Windows 11 installations on unsupported hardware (potentialy resulting in a subpar experience), the company introduced TPM technology. TPM is a dedicated chip or firmware that enhances PC security with hardware-based features.

Among other tasks, TPM performs on-the-fly cryptographic operations, software signing, securely storing encryption keys, passwords, and other secrets, and performing system integrity checks at boot time. In Windows 11, TMP 2.0 integrates with crucial security features like Secure Boot, Credential Guard, and Windows Hello for Business. BitLocker, a disk encryption tool in Windows, benefits from TPM 2.0 by securely storing encryption keys in an area walled off from the rest of the system. It also prevents unauthorized changes to the boot environment and enables two-factor authentication on the boot disk as additional protection.

Despite the requirements, several workarounds have been developed over the years to bypass the hardware compatibility checks and allow Windows 11 to run on unsupported hardware. Microsoft is counting on Windows 10 users to buy a new PC and has issued several full-screen prompts and warnings about Windows 10 approaching the end of the road. It's not clear if anything will change with PCs currently using those workarounds.

