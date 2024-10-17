Key Takeaways Google Messages is replacing other messaging apps as the standard on Android phones.

RCS support enhances messaging with features like typing indicators, high-quality media, and emoji reactions.

Google Messages offers encryption, spam blocking, and a familiar interface, making it a top choice for Android users.

Google Messages is slowly but surely becoming the default messaging app on all Android phones, and with good reason. If you're still texting with Samsung Messages, Textra, Pulse SMS, Chomp, or Verizon's Message+, it's time to stop delaying and make the switch.

First, I'm not a huge fan of Google's messaging app or interface. I heavily prefer the experience and customization of Textra, which I've used for 5+ years. That said, I recently started using Google Messages for multiple reasons, including RCS support on the iPhone, and it has won me over. Here's what you need to know and why you should probably switch to Google Messages and get it over with.

Google Messages Is the New Standard

For those who haven't been paying attention, Google has slowly convinced almost all major US carriers and manufacturers to use its Messages as the default SMS/MMS/RCS messaging app. New Samsung phones now come with Google Messages and Chrome as the primary options instead of Samsung's own texting and web browser applications.

This summer, we learned that Samsung Messages is being discontinued and replaced by Google Messages. Then, one of the few major US carrier holdouts, Verizon, just revealed that it'll shutter its Messages+ app in November—urging all customers to switch to Google's option.

Finally, similar to how iMessage is essentially the primary option on the iPhone (not counting WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, etc.), Google's RCS protocol has become the agreed-upon standard for Android. For better or worse, Google is in full control of this important texting technology.

RCS and Playing Nice With the iPhone

If you're familiar with RCS, you can skip this section. For those who aren't, it's a pretty big deal. While RCS isn't anything new and has been part of Google Messages since 2020, things are finally taking shape. So, what is RCS?

RCS stands for Rich Communication Services, and it turns your typical text and MMS messaging into a modern chat system, similar to iMessage. With Google Messages and RCS enabled, you'll enjoy features like typing indicators (the bouncing dots), the ability to send and receive high-quality photos and videos, read receipts (the checkmark that appears when someone has read your message), and emoji reactions.

If you have an Android and have ever received a text message with a video from someone using an iPhone (or any Android that wasn't using RCS), you know how important this is. Instead of looking like a tiny video from 1990, RCS helps videos come through in HD.

Google Messages with RCS brings texting on Android into the modern era. It allows you to send/receive full-featured messages to other phones using RCS or any iPhone running the latest iOS 18 update but falls back to SMS when needed. And that's just one of many reasons it's a big deal.

Here's Why You'll Love Google Messages

While Google Messages might not be super customizable like Textra or Handcent SMS, it elevates the messaging experience on Android to something we're all familiar with: Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Snapchat, etc.

More importantly, Google packed Messages with great features. It offers full end-to-end encryption (on RCS) for improved privacy, a handy search function to easily find an address, image, or link, enables messaging from the web or your PC, and powerful spam-blocking filters. Right now, it's election season in the U.S., and the amount of spam blocked by Google Messages is incredible, and I'm thankful.

Other features of Google Messages include a clean interface, smart replies, and AI tools like Gemini. Plus, being a Google product means it receives regular updates and improvements.

Switching to Google Messages

Considering that almost every major U.S. carrier pre-installs it on devices, manufacturers like Samsung are shutting their text services down, and Google is in full control of the RCS protocol, you might as well download Google Messages today and switch. Now is the perfect time to jump aboard, especially with Apple joining in on the fun.

It's easy to switch from Samsung to Google Messages. All you have to do is download and launch the app, select it as the default text app for your phone, and you're all set. Those same steps should work for switching from Verizon's Message+ and most other third-party text apps on Android.

Sure, we could eventually see more RCS-enabled apps available for Android, especially if Google opens up the protocol to other developers. If that happens, who knows, maybe I'll switch back to Textra. For now, Google Messages is your best option for a good messaging experience, regardless of the phone the other person uses.