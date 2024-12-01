Key Takeaways Membrane keyboards have inconsistent performance and wear out quickly due to poor design and materials.

Mechanical keyboards offer far better durability and typing experience.

Mechanical keyboards are highly customizable and can be repaired easily, cutting down on ewaste.

Keyboards are among the most used everyday items in the world, yet most people still use mushy membrane keyboards. These keyboards dominate the market because they're cheap to make, not because they offer a good experience. Here's why everyone should stop using them.

Membrane Keyboards Are the Worst

Membrane and other membrane-based keyboards like rubber domes rely on a pressure pad (membrane) to register keystrokes. While rubber domes give you some tactile feedback, it's in the form of a squishy, undefined key press that provides absolutely zero thrills for the user. Other than the sound of the plastic keycap hitting the chassis, there's no distinct "click." The membrane mechanism is reliable enough to last for a few years yet cheap enough that nobody will care when it breaks—you can find basic models for under $10.

The keys eventually become inconsistent in how they feel and register keystrokes as the rubber domes wear out from constant stretching. Keys that are used frequently start feeling softer than the rest. Additionally, the cheap plastic chassis on most membrane keyboards is prone to flexing and bending as you type, further diminishing the typing experience. Simply put, membrane keyboards suck.

For PC gamers, the drawbacks of membrane keyboards are even more noticeable. In competitive online games, a single missed keystroke can sometimes mean the difference between winning and losing a match. That's why serious gamers ditched membranes in favor of mechanical keyboards years ago.

Joe Robinson / How-To Geek

They’re Horrible for the Environment

Products that are cheap to make rarely last long, and this is especially true for rubber domes. Each key has a limited lifespan of around 5–10 million keystrokes, which could last the average person around 5–10 years. However, this is nothing compared to mechanical keyboards, which have switches designed to handle 50–100 million keystrokes. Plus, membrane keyboards start feeling mushy long before the keys go out, while mechanical keyboards largely retain their characteristics.

Before I switched to a mechanical keyboard, I'd buy a new membrane keyboard every couple of years because the old one couldn't endure my heavy use. I've gone through more than ten keyboards in my lifetime, all of which eventually ended up in a landfill. These cheap, semi-disposable plastic and rubber peripherals significantly contribute to hard-to-recycle ewaste, creating a perpetual cycle of buying, using, and discarding broken keyboards. This is on top of questionable production practices and the environmental costs of shipping.

Here's What You Should Buy Instead

Mechanical keyboards are a much better alternative to membrane keyboards. Instead of a membrane and rubber domes, each key in a mechanical keyboard has its own switch. The switch contains a tiny spring-operated mechanism that registers your keystroke accurately, precisely, and consistently. Different switches provide different tactile feedback and sound, allowing you to pick an option that suits your preferences.

It's a sophisticated and durable mechanism that can last a lifetime of regular use. Just don't spill your coffee or soft drink onto it. Plus, if you buy a hot-swappable model, you can easily replace individual switches in the rare event they break.

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

Mechanical keyboards have quietly undergone a revolution in the past few years. Their increasing popularity has led to more manufacturers, more options, and cheaper prices thanks to economies of scale. Ten years ago, a basic mechanical keyboard would've set you back around $100; today, you can get models for under $30, such as this 60% MageGee mechanical keyboard. If your budget is tight, you can also shop second-hand, as used mechanical keyboards can still be perfectly functional.

I've tried several budget mechanical keyboards (under $30) and was surprised by their quality and feel. While the knock-off switches aren't on the level of the Cherry MX Browns on my Corsair K70, they're still about 80% as good and far superior to any membrane keyboard.

Ismar Hrnjicevic / How-To Geek

If you've tried a mechanical keyboard and didn't like it because its keys were too tall, I'm delighted to let you know that low-profile mechanical keyboards are an option. If the switches you tried felt scratchy, try a keyboard with pre-lubed switches, such as the Keychron Q5 QMK, or if they were too loud, try a combination of silent switches and O-rings. Yet another option is Hall Effect switches.

If none of that works for you, and you just can't get enough of that rubber dome feel, get a Topre keyboard. It's a hybrid between a rubber dome and a mechanical keyboard, as it uses both domes and springs. Another excellent option for a hybrid switch is scissor switches, found on most laptops and low-profile keyboards.

While a nicer keyboard won't necessarily make you a faster typist, you'll still get to interact with a peripheral that's far more satisfying to use when you replace that old membrane keyboard with a mechanical one. Plus, with their increased durability, mechanical keyboards contribute far less to ewaste in the long run.