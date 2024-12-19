Got a gamer on your Christmas list? Treat them with one of these cool stocking stuffers!

15 A Fighting Stick for Fans of Fighting Games

8Bitdo

If that special gamer in your life loves fighting games in the vein of Street Fighter, Tekken, and the gang, a fighting stick will take their game to the next level. If they own a PC or a Nintendo Switch, the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick is perfect. It's one of the best fighting sticks around, works with Switch and Windows, comes with 8Bitdo software that allows button remapping and creating macros, and is pretty as a pie!

The Mayflash F300 is a great choice for a multiplatform gamer since it works with every system (apart from the PS5). And if your gamer is a PS5 fan, the Mini Fighting Stick from Hori is a rare budget fighting stick that supports Sony's console.

14 A Gaming Mouse for PC Gamers

Goran Damnjanovic / How-To Geek

A gaming mouse is one of the most important parts of every PC gamer’s arsenal. If your favorite gamer has mentioned they need to upgrade theirs, beat them to the punch and gift them a Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed, one of the best gaming mice around! If you’re aiming for a more budget-friendly mouse or buying someone their first gaming mouse, you can’t go wrong with the Logitech G305.

13 A Gift Card for Their Favorite Store

Gifting a game can be a great Christmas present, but giving a gift card is an even better idea because the recipient can buy just the game they want!

PC gamers will be thrilled to receive a Stream gift card. Give an eShop gift card to Nintendo Switch owners, a PlayStation Store gift card to PlayStation gamers, and an Xbox gift card to fans of Xbox.

12 This Figurine of Geralt Bathing for The Witcher Fans

Dark Horse

Got a special someone who loves The Witcher game series? This statuette of Geralt in a bath by Dark Horse will make their whole year!

11 A Sturdy Mechanical Keyboard

Keychron

Mechanical keyboards are all the rage right now, and there are so many models to pick from. They make a great gift for any hardcore typist and PC gamer. My recommendation is the Keychron V3, one of the best mechanical keyboards. The V3 is a well-made wired budget mechanical board that sounds lovely, is fairly affordable, and features a TKL layout, making it the right fit for most computer desks.

If you’d rather get something wireless, look no further than the EPOMAKER x Aula F75. It looks delightful, sounds even better, is available in a variety of colors, and comes with a handy volume knob.

10 A Headset Upgrade

Razer

If the gamer on your Christmas gift list rocks a dingy headset that’s two steps from breaking apart, get them a new and shiny one. The Razer BlackShark V2 is one of the best gaming headsets around that doesn’t break the bank. It’s got a balanced sound with nice, booming bass, a solid mic, and it’s compatible with all major gaming platforms.

9 A PS5 Faceplate or an Xbox Wrap

WOLIBEAR

A PS5 faceplate or an Xbox wrap can give an old console a fresh new look and can be a well-thought gift for any PS5 or Xbox fan. You can get a set of plates for the PS5 Slim Disc Edition, and cover plates for the Digital version of the console. The regular PS5 Disc Edition skins look very cool but are also trickier to apply.

As for the Xbox Series consoles, I love the retro PC magnetic cover for the Series X, but this Starfield wrap looks slick too. Both designs are available for the Xbox Series S as well.

8 Every Gamer Needs a Set of Thumbstick Caps

Goran Damnjanovic / How-To Geek

I put thumbstick grips on every controller I own, and I’m sure many others who share this hobby do the same. My recommendations are the Skull & Co. thumbstick grips. You can get them for DualSense controllers, but these also work with Xbox controllers, Steam Deck, Rog Ally, Nintendo Switch Pro controllers, and many third-party controllers. There’s also a bespoke variant made for Joy-Cons.

7 A Retro Handheld

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek | Best Buy

A retro gaming handheld can be the best gift for any gamer who grew up during the days of the SNES, Sega Genesis, OG PlayStation or PlayStation 2, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 64, and other classic consoles.

Anbernic is a brand known for its quality yet affordable handhelds. Some of the best ones include the RG35XX Plus, which looks like a modern Game Boy; the RG35XXSP, which is the best Game Boy Advance SP-like retro handheld on the market; and the RG CubeXX, featuring analog sticks that make it perfect for PlayStation, PlayStation 2, and many N64 games.

The Miyoo A30 is another fantastic retro handheld that’s super compact; perfect for gamers who like the outdoors and want to have something to game on when out and about. Just avoid the cheap and nasty handhelds if you're shopping for something like this.

6 A Gadget Repair Kit

Marcus Mears III / How-To Geek

A precision screwdriver kit is a must for every gamer. I had to use unwieldy screwdrivers and other improvised tools for years to open my controllers, mice, consoles, and other gadgets until I got myself a precision tool kit.

The iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit is arguably the best kit on the market. It has everything someone tinkering with gaming gadgets needs. When it comes to the “just let the cat walk across the keyboard” no-name brands, this 200 in 1 precision screwdriver set from XOOL is more affordable and has more than decent quality for the price.

5 A Versatile Phone Controller

Justin Duino / Review Geek

If your favorite gamer plays a lot of games on their phone, gifting them a phone controller is the way to go. This will improve their comfort and overall gaming experience on their phone, and will also allow them to enjoy retro emulators, since retro games are best played with a physical controller.

The BACKBONE One is the best choice for iPhones featuring a Lighting port, while the GameSir G8 Galileo is the go-to choice for iPhones with USB-C ports and Android handsets.

4 Nuka Cola Quantum for Fallout Fans

Jones Soda Co.

Every Fallout fan is familiar with the Nuka Cola brand. Nuka Cola Quantum, with its unique, glow-in-the-dark design, is one of the most recognizable things from the modern Fallout games.

A pair of Nuka Cola Quantum bottles would be a very thoughtful gift for said fans. The Quantum is safe to drink, too, so the recipient can chug down one and keep the second bottle as a collectible.

If the Fallout fan in question prefers hot beverages, the Fallout 76 Vault Boy coffee mug is an awesome alt pick!

3 A Storage Upgrade for Switch, PS5, and PC Gamers

Andrew Heinzman / How-To Geek

Every Switch owner needs a microSD card, so why not give them one for Christmas? The SanDisk Ultra microSDXC card is performant, competitively priced, available in a variety of capacities, and is suitable for Nintendo Switch but also the Steam Deck and other gaming handhelds.

PC gamers will love a new SSD, and the TEAMGROUP MP44L NVMe SSD may be a budget option, but it’s actually one of the best SSDs for gaming. If you know a PS5 owner in need of extra storage, the WD_SN850X is one of the best SSDs for PlayStation 5.

2 RGB Galore

Daybetter

Want to give your favorite gamer the gift of pretty lights? This LED strip set is perfect to install behind a TV or a larger monitor. They come with a remote and have a companion mobile app that can use the phone’s microphone to sync the RGB effects with music, which is pretty cool.

1 A Place to Put Controllers and Headsets

Kytok

With the Kytok Controller Stand the gamer in your life can store controllers, headsets, and handhelds. Check out the Darth Vader controller holder if you know a Star Wars fan who needs a controller holder. Last, but not least, Xbox fans will love this Master Chief controller holder.

Looking for more ideas? Check out our gift guide for the geek who has it all.