Microsoft released Windows 11 over three years ago, and while many users have upgraded to the latest operating system version, I’m still sticking with Windows 10. If you're unsure whether to upgrade or stay put, here’s why I haven’t made the switch yet.

8 Support Is Still Available

Microsoft hasn’t fully phased out Windows 10 yet, which is my main reason for sticking with the older Windows version. The last stable version, 22H2, was released on October 18, 2022, and will continue receiving extended security updates until October 14, 2025, which will keep our systems protected.

After that, Microsoft will stop offering free software updates, security patches, and technical support for Windows 10. While upgrading to Windows 11 will be the logical choice then—and I certainly will—I still have several months before support runs out. So, as long as updates are available, I see no urgent need to switch to Windows 11.

7 Comfortable With the Familiar Interface

Microsoft has completely overhauled the Windows 11 interface. The context menus are now condensed, and we have to expand them to access key options. The Settings app has been redesigned with rearranged options, and File Explorer features a tabbed layout with a new ribbon. The Start menu and taskbar have also been changed.

Having used Windows 10 for over a decade, I’m comfortable with its interface. It may be outdated, but it works perfectly for me. While some changes, like restoring the classic context menu, can be reversed, you can’t undo everything. I’d rather avoid a steep learning curve, which is yet another reason I’m in no rush to upgrade.

6 Avoiding Hardware Upgrade Requirements

Hardware limitations are another reason I’m still using Windows 10. Windows 11 has stricter hardware requirements, like TPM 2.0 and newer processors, and my laptop is a bit old and doesn’t meet them, so I can't upgrade. While there are ways to bypass these checks, older hardware might struggle to run the new version smoothly.

Since my computer isn’t eligible for an upgrade, my only options are replacing parts or buying a new device—neither of which I plan to do. On the other hand, Windows 10 runs perfectly fine on my system, so spending extra on hardware to access a new operating system version that isn’t a game-changer doesn’t seem worthwhile.

5 Windows 10 Is Reliable and Well-Tested

Windows 10 has been around for over a decade. Receiving years of updates and refinements has made it a stable operating system. With countless bug fixes and performance improvements over time, I trust Windows 10 to be more dependable. Since no new (major) versions will be released, I don’t worry about unexpected glitches or disruptions.

While Windows 11 is also fairly stable, occasional update issues can still arise, potentially affecting my workflow. In Windows 10’s early years, I often had to roll back updates due to problems, and I’d rather not go through that again with Windows 11. That’s why I prefer sticking with an OS that has a proven track record and fewer unexpected issues.

According to StatCounter, over 60.37% of Windows users worldwide still prefer Windows 10, while only 36.6% have upgraded to Windows 11, reflecting the general preference among users.

4 No Interest in Copilot and Extra Features

Microsoft has introduced Copilot and other new features in Windows 11. While some users may find them useful, they don’t add much value to my daily workflow. Instead, they feel more like unnecessary clutter, and many users have expressed frustration over these forced additions.

Although Microsoft has brought Copilot to Windows 10, and some have complained about it being enabled by default, it has never been automatically turned on for me. By sticking with Windows 10, I can steer clear of Microsoft's continuous updates to Copilot and any future AI features they may roll out—at least for now.

3 No Major Benefits in Upgrading

To me, Windows 11 only feels like a visually refreshed version of Windows 10. While it introduced some new features, there’s nothing groundbreaking enough to make upgrading feel necessary. Whether you use your PC for gaming, school, or work, the overall experience remains largely the same, aside from a new design.

On the other hand, I’m comfortable with Windows 10. Its interface is pleasing and meets my needs without giving me a strong reason to switch. Even if I upgraded, the core functionality I rely on wouldn’t change much, and my hardware would likely not perform as well as it does on Windows 10. So, why gamble on it?

2 Compatibility With Software and Hardware

Each new operating system update brings changes to its architecture, security features, and system requirements, which can sometimes render older apps incompatible. You might also run into problems with aging hardware peripherals, particularly printers. Some software licenses are also tied to specific Windows versions, making upgrades potentially expensive.

Even if developers release updated versions for newer OS versions, they may not perform as smoothly as they do on Windows 10, potentially causing issues like flickering windows, unresponsiveness, or glitches. Since I dislike dealing with compatibility problems, this is yet another reason I prefer to stick with Windows 10.

1 Restriction From the IT Department

I haven't upgraded my work laptop to Windows 11 because the IT department at my part-time job hasn't approved it yet. There is a good reason for this: companies need time to update their custom tools and apps for compatibility before rolling out a new OS company-wide. Rushing the upgrade could disrupt their entire operations.

Although I own the laptop and OS upgrades aren't restricted like on some company-issued devices, upgrading too soon could lead to technical issues, disruptions, and even security vulnerabilities. Until my organization officially transitions to Windows 11 and approves the upgrade, I have no choice but to stick with Windows 10.

These are my key reasons for not switching to Windows 11. But will I upgrade in the future? With Windows 10 support ending in October 2025, using it beyond that could either be risky or costly due to the need for extended security updates (ESUs). Also, if my IT department mandates a company-wide upgrade, I won’t have a choice but to transition to the new version.

Should you upgrade to Windows 11? If your device meets the requirements, your IT department allows it, and you don’t rely on specialized software, you could make the switch.