SteelSeries has released its latest product in gaming peripherals with the new QcK Performance Series mousepads. This new product line is supposed to represent an evolution in mousepad technology by focusing on personalization based on individual gaming playstyles.

The QcK Performance Series comes in three distinct variants: Speed, Balance, and Control. Each mousepad is engineered to cater to different gaming preferences and styles. This is supposed to address a gap in personalization that has existed in mousepads despite the customization options available in other gaming peripherals such as keyboards, mice, and headsets.

I'm old enough to remember when mice came with the little trackball, and even then, mousepads were basic. I'm not sure this is a problem that needs fixing for everyday users. Still, this might be important for esports players and anyone else playing a lot of PC games. This probably wouldn't be more of an upgrade than a new keyboard, mouse, or display, but SteelSeries is making the argument here that the mousepad also matters.

SteelSeries has a long history in the mousepad industry, beginning with the ICEMAT in 2001 and continuing with the original QcK in 2004. Apparently, the mousepads are popular in esports, as professional players have collectively won more prize money with SteelSeries products than with any other brand.