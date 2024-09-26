SteelSeries just announced its new Arctis GameBuds. They're designed to have a low-latency connection for gaming on PCs and consoles, as well as a more typical Bluetooth mode for other devices.

The Arctis GameBuds addresses common pain points when connecting third-party earbuds to consoles. The Arctis GameBuds have stable, ultra-low latency 2.4GHz wireless connectivity for PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC through a USB-C nano dongle. Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity is also available for other devices, and a Quick-Switch Wireless System enables seamless transitions between the two connection modes.

A key highlight of the Arctis GameBuds is the wireless chipset, which was co-developed with an unnamed technology partner. This chipset allows the earbuds to connect to the SteelSeries Arctis App for parametric EQ customizations and over 100 game-specific audio presets. Additionally, the earbuds support 360-degree Spatial Audio and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to block out any interfering sounds.

SteelSeries

The Arctis GameBuds have great battery life with up to 10 hours of continuous use, and the charging case gives an additional 30 hours. It also comes with fast charging, giving three hours of playback for a 15-minute charge. The case itself supports Qi wireless charging. Even though the earbuds are marketed for gamers, you can still use them with your phone with the same controls you would use for other wireless earbuds.

SteelSeries says the design of the Arctis GameBuds is based on over 62,000 ear scans. The earbuds come with multiple silicone tips for a secure and comfortable fit, and their IP55 water resistance rating protects them from dust, dirt, and water.

The Arctis GameBuds are now available for pre-order globally and will hit retail stores on October 29, 2024. You can buy them on the official website for $159.99, which seems like a competitive price point if the earbuds deliver on the promised claims of low-latency audio.

