Steam Link allows you to stream games from your PC to any other device in your home, including your smartphone or smart TV. Now, thanks to the Steam Link 1.3.12 update, Android gamers can enjoy HDR and other high-quality streaming options that Steam Link once lacked.

This update, which is only available for Android client devices, adds support for HDR-enhanced 1080p or 4K streaming, AV1 video encoding, and surround sound audio. The AV1 option might be the best part of this update—it should substantially reduce bandwidth utilization and make streaming more stable. Gamers can take the improved stability as-is or use it as an excuse to bump up their video quality settings.

You'll need a good PC to deliver these high-quality streaming options, of course, and some client devices do not support HDR, AV1, or surround sound audio.

Release version 1.3.12 will also recommend optimized streaming settings based on your LAN speed and give you a Wi-Fi Lock setting to reduce streaming interruptions. There's now an option to disable low-latency audio, too, and a bug that hampered Nintendo Switch Pro gamepad support has been patched.

Valve claims that Steam Link 1.3.12 adds support "for over 500 Android devices." I assume that most of these devices are smart TVs—Value doesn't specify, so for all I know, my assumption may be completely wrong.

I should note that Steam Link is one of many local game streaming solutions. Open-source alternatives like Moonlight and Sunshine are excellent and offer some features that Steam Link lacks, such as GameStream support.

You can install or update the Steam Link client app at the Google Play store or Amazon Appstore. It works on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and any other products that run Android. A direct APK download is available for those who need it.

Source: Valve via AFTVnews