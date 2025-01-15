One of the biggest limitations with Windows 11 has always been the fact that the taskbar is not as flexible as it was in previous Windows versions. It's horizontal-only, and you can't move it to the side like you could in, say, Windows 10. Start11's latest version is fixing that, and it's now rolling out to everyone.

Stardock has released a significant update to its popular Start11 customization tool, introducing a highly requested feature: the ability to position the taskbar vertically. The new Start11 2.5 update, which was previously tested out as a beta, allows users to finally place their taskbar on the left or right side of the screen, a feature notably absent in Windows 11 despite its presence in previous Windows iterations.

Its absence in Windows 11 has been a point of contention for many users who preferred the flexibility and screen real estate optimization that a vertical taskbar offers. I never could get into it myself when I used older Windows versions, and a majority of users still preferred the horizontal bottom taskbar—there's a reason why the ability to move it around was removed. Still, there's demand for that functionality, and Stardock has managed to hack it into newer Windows releases. You can enable the feature through the Start11 settings.

Beyond the vertical taskbar, version 2.5 also brings improvements for multi-monitor setups. Users with more than two monitors can now enjoy a centered taskbar with the Start icon positioned on the left, a layout previously limited to dual-monitor configurations. This change enhances usability for those with extensive display setups, aligning with Stardock's recent release of Multiplicity 4, a tool designed for seamless multi-device control. The update also includes various other bug fixes.

If you want to check it out, make sure to download it from Stardock's official website.

Source: Stardock