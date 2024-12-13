Stardock has released a beta version of Start11, version 2.5. This adds the feature of using a vertical taskbar in Windows 11.

With this update, you can place the taskbar on the left or right side of your screen, just like in earlier versions of Windows. You can enable the vertical taskbar through the Start11 settings panel. This is especially useful as previous versions of Windows included an option for a virtual taskbar, but that option went away in Windows 11 and has not officially returned.

The new vertical taskbar is something that many users have wanted for a long time. Stardock mentioned that users can share any bugs they find or suggest new features on the company's community forum. They also stated that the vertical taskbar was a popular request among users.

The update also now lets users with more than two monitors have a centered taskbar with a Start icon on the left. Before, this layout was only available for dual-monitor setups. This change is designed to help people who use multiple displays. Those who use Multiplicity 4 will benefit from this, as well as the Multiplicity 4 release that just came out.

Version 2.5 includes bug fixes and better compatibility with upcoming Windows 11 Insider builds. This update will make sure Start11 v2 works smoothly with future Windows updates. The developers have also fixed many problems found in earlier versions. However, V2.5 is still in beta, so users shouldn't expect it to be the same quality as V2.

You can purchase and download Start11 v2 from Stardock's website. Existing users can download this update from their Stardock account or the Object Desktop manager. After downloading, go to the object desktop application, click the gear icon in the top right corner, then settings, and check Show beta downloads. From there, joining the beta is just a matter of downloading the beta from the downloads page.

Source: Stardock