A direct-to-cell service based on Starlink’s satellites and T-Mobile’s cellular network has been approved by the United States Federal Communications Commission (FTC).

The regulator granted SpaceX a temporary clearance for Starlink’s direct-to-cell service, which was realized in partnership with T-Mobile for specific areas affected by Hurricane Helene. The flooding that knocked out traditional communications networks created blackout zones with no cellular coverage, making it more difficult for affected people to contact emergency services and rescue workers to coordinate their efforts.

“We remain committed to helping with recovery efforts in states affected by Hurricane Helene,” the FTC wrote on Twitter/X. SpaceX followed up by saying that the FTC gave it and its partner T-Mobile “emergency special temporary authority” to enable Starlink’s satellites with direct-to-cell capability in the affected areas of Hurricane Helene. The service brings coverage for cell phones with no special equipment required.

In August 2022, T-Mobile and Starlink announced an effort to eliminate dead zones in cellular coverage with the first direct-to-cell service using parts of T-Mobile’s mid-band PCS spectrum. SpaceX launched its first batch of second-generation Starlink satellites that can send cellular signals from space to smartphones in January 2024.

SpaceX / T-Mobile

“The satellites have already been enabled and started broadcasting emergency alerts to cell phones on all networks in North Carolina,” SpaceX wrote today. “In addition, we may test basic texting (SMS) capabilities for most cell phones on the T-Mobile network in North Carolina.”

Rivals carriers AT&T and Verizon objected to the FTC, saying that the direct-to-cell signal may harm their mobile broadband networks at a time when they, too, are building out their own satellite-to-phone services. T-Mobile’s and Starlink’s service provides between 2 and 4 Mbps for light texting, sending SMS and MMS messages in select areas without cellular coverage.

Select messaging apps like WhatsApp or iMessage will be able to use this connection, but their providers will need to partner with Starlink and T-Mobile to support this feature. Conversely, Starlink will need to partner with international carriers to make this service global.

The service should arrive for all customers by the end of 2024 in beta capacity before expanding across the continental U.S., including parts of Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and territorial waters over time. In the future, it should include data traffic. Tesla’s premium connectivity feature in the U.S. will eventually switch to this service instead of using AT&T’s network for media streaming, live traffic, and other features included in the premium connectivity subscription.

Source: SpaceX, FTC via The Verge