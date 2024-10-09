A direct-to-cell service from Starlink and T-Mobile has gone live in Florida in both areas projected to be hit by Hurricane Milton and those previously impacted by Hurricane Helene.

The service permits smartphone owners in supported areas to send texts (SMS), receive wireless emergency alerts (WEA), and text 911. The news arrived hot on the heels of Starlink’s announcement that the United States Federal Communications Commission (FTC) granted SpaceX and T-Mobile a temporary clearance for their direct-to-cell service in the areas affected by Hurricane Helene. Shortly after, the regulator granted both companies a second special temporary authority for areas in Florida in Hurricane Milton’s projected path. “While SpaceX’s direct-to-cell constellation has not been fully deployed, this early test version could provide vital support as teams work to get infrastructure and services back online and help first responders with rescue efforts,” the carrier notes.

The service leverages T-Mobile’s mid-band PCS spectrum and Starlink’s second-generation satellites with gigantic antennas that let them beam cellular signals from space directly to smartphones. No additional equipment is required for smartphones to use this service, though it's still not clear how many customers will be able to access it.

T-Mobile took a few steps to try to prepare for such eventuality, like promising to honor roaming requests from other wireless providers. The company has hardened its infrastructure to “withstand anticipated extreme weather conditions along Milton’s projected path.” This has been achieved by adding redundant backhaul routes and using backup power sources for key cellular towers and network sites, ensuring overlapping cellular coverage.

Its emergency response team has portable generators and network equipment to establish temporary connectivity. Relief supplies will be provided at T-Mobile’s emergency response facilities in Live Oak and Plant City and its Everglades Mobile Switching Office in Sunrise. T-Mobile’s emergency response team is actively working with federal and state public safety agencies as well as Florida’s State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Tallahassee to identify early prioritization needs immediately following the storm,” reads the announcement.

Ahead of the storm, T-Mobile temporarily closed its retail stores, customer experience center, and business virtual business center, rerouting support calls to other locations.

Source: T-Mobile