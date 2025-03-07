Summary Starlink's partnership with United Airlines promises 50x faster in-flight Wi-Fi speeds.

Wi-Fi on United Airlines will be fast, stable, and free for MileagePlus customers.

United Airlines plans rapid expansion of Starlink to over 300 aircraft by the end of the year.

Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet provider, is appearing everywhere these days, and the next place you might find faster Wi-Fi speeds is on an upcoming United Airlines flight. Earlier this year, we learned the two were teaming up to improve in-flight internet, and now it's finally happening.

If you're a frequent flier frustrated with spotty and slow in-flight Wi-Fi, Starlink hopes to solve those woes. In January, United Airlines signed a deal with SpaceX to add its next-gen Starlink satellite Wi-Fi modules to planes, and now the airline has officially started installing the hardware in its fleet.

So, what can airport-goers expect from satellite Wi-Fi on planes? If we believe Starlink and United, you can expect Wi-Fi speeds up to 50x faster than traditional in-flight experiences. United Airlines says it expects the move to bring wireless internet speeds of nearly 250Mbps, which is comparable to the connection many people have at home on the ground. However, that 50x claim compares Starlink to United Airlines' smaller regional aircraft speeds.

"The fastest, most reliable Wi-Fi in the sky is on its way."

More importantly, it sounds like once Starlink is up and running on planes, there's a chance that customers won't have to wait until they board, and a plane is in the air. Instead, Starlink could provide gate-to-gate fast and stable Wi-Fi speeds for those flying with United Airlines. It's also completely free. Well, as long as you're a United MileagePlus customer.

As we all know, airplanes are incredibly complex and undergo tons of testing and certifications before each flight. Swapping out existing outdated Wi-Fi equipment for something like Starlink sounds like a big job. The company installed the first Starlink Wi-Fi system on a small regional plane to test the process before jumping into larger commercial flights, and it went well.

The company explained that the equipment is vastly easier to install and lighter, which helps with fuel economy. It also delivers a more stable and consistent Wi-Fi experience. Basically, it sounds like a win-win.

Here's what Grant Milstead, VP of Digital Technology at United, had to say: "Our ability to roll out this innovative service with unprecedented speed and scale is a direct result of the advanced equipment, technology and team of experts at United." And that "This move will enable a living room in the sky experience."

By delivering faster speeds and more bandwidth, our options for in-flight Wi-Fi and entertainment could receive a huge boost. The bandwidth alone should improve video streaming, potentially allow for in-flight gaming, and more. While I doubt airlines will let users sign into their own streaming services and will still lock down entertainment options, at least it'll be better, faster, and more stable.

Thanks to Starlink's low-orbit satellite system, communications and connectivity should remain highly stable. As planes slice through the sky, they'll seamlessly switch from one satellite to another, avoiding interruptions or spotty signals. I'm hopeful the days of jumping on a plane only to realize the Wi-Fi is "down" becomes a thing of the past.

This is the first step in a broader rollout to more planes, as United Airlines is still learning the process and testing different installation techniques. That said, the company plans to rapidly expand its partnership with Starlink to more than 40 regional planes a month and upwards of 300 aircraft before the end of the year.

Source: United via CNET