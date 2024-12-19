One NZ has partnered with Starlink to use its satellite technology and introduced a countrywide satellite text messaging service called One NZ Satellite TXT. This makes it the first telecom company in the world to provide a Starlink Direct to Mobile service.

At first, One NZ customers with compatible phones and plans can use the service for free. The rollout will happen in stages, starting with a few specific devices and plans. The phones that will work with the service at the start include the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and OPPO Find X8 Pro.

The list of phones that can use this service is expected to grow throughout 2025. Right now, it's available with One NZ’s consumer Pay Monthly plans, including Companion Group Plans and Endless Business mobile plans. The service uses Starlink’s direct-to-phone satellite network to let users text message each other in areas where regular mobile coverage is unavailable. This covers about 40% of New Zealand's land and goes about 20 kilometers out to sea.

One NZ wants to make clear that this service is meant to add to the current emergency tools, not to take their place. At first, message delivery times might take anywhere from three to over ten minutes, depending on different factors. However, they expect the speed to improve as the service develops and more satellites are used. The aim is to have an average delivery time of just one minute.

One minute may seem long, but that's pretty fast, considering the text goes outside cell range and must be directed through satellite. The service has been tested in various places, including a test by George Hillary, the grandson of Sir Edmund Hillary, from the top of Mount Head in Otago. This high-altitude test showed that the service can work well even in remote areas.

One NZ expects hundreds of thousands of customers to use the service as more devices become compatible throughout 2025. This service is not just for personal use but also aims to help industries like agriculture, tourism, and logistics that need dependable internet in remote locations. Hopefully, similar networks go live in the United States and other countries over the coming months and years.

