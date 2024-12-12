Stardock Software has finally released Multiplicity 4. This is a program that lets you control several computers using just one keyboard and mouse.

Stardock Multiplicity 4 is designed for Windows 10 and 11, and the new version includes several features to improve its performance and make it easier to use for both personal and business purposes. Multiplicity 4 uses Stardock's special ControlStream v4 technology to display multiple monitors on the main device in one window. The software includes advanced compression options that users can adjust to balance image quality and save bandwidth. This means you can tweak it based on your network conditions and personal preferences.

Multiplicity 4 has a cool feature called Seamless Display technology. This lets you use a second Windows computer, like a laptop or tablet, as an extension of your main screen. You can easily move applications and windows between the two devices, making them feel connected. The software also has improved Seamless features that help monitor placement based on resolution, making it easier to move things between the screens accurately.

Close

The software is made for businesses and works well with Stardock's tools for managing deployments and license keys. The company believes that Multiplicity 4 provides a complete solution for KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) and remote desktop needs in today's world; one example that's shown pretty often in the images is podcasting use. Additionally, the software now works with ARM Windows PCs.

If you have some laptops or 2-in-1 PCs around your home, this might be a way to turn them into extra monitors for your primary computer. Using them together would be a cheap way to get the productivity that comes from working with multiple monitors.

Multiplicity 4 can be bought for $29.99 on the official website. It's also part of Object Desktop, which is a collection of productivity and personalization tools from Stardock. The Object desktop goes for $49.99 a year or $29.99 a year if you've already paid for a product that is included in Object desktop.

Source: Stardock