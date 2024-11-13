ChatGPT isn't as useful when it's confined to a web browser and a simple chatbox. Stardock's DesktopGPT app brings the chatbot to your Windows desktop, and it's now out of beta.

Stardock has just announced the final rollout of DesktopGPT, a new desktop app that makes it pretty easy to use generative AI on Windows 10 and 11. We've reported on DesktopGPT a few times now, but it was technically pre-release software and is only available through Object Desktop rather than standalone. It's still available through Object Desktop and we'll need to wait a bit for a standalone version, but now, we have the very first stable version of it.

DesktopGPT provides a user-friendly interface for interacting with various large language models (LLMs), including GPT-4 Mini and GPT-4 Turbo, right from your desktop. Just boot your PC up, wait for the widget to load, and fire up your inquiry.

Stardock

One of the key features of DesktopGPT is its powerful template system. These templates allow users to quickly and easily perform a variety of tasks, such as translating text, writing cover letters, and generating email subject lines. You can also create your own templates or edit existing ones to suit your individual needs. "DesktopGPT is the evolution of a tool that we were using internally at Stardock to help us be more effective with our AI interactions," said Brad Sams, General Manager of Stardock Software. "And at the heart of DesktopGPT are templates that are a powerful way to streamline your repetitive tasks."

DesktopGPT is designed to be a keyboard-first experience, making it quick and easy to interact with AI models. It is also built to be flexible and adaptable. It's just an LLM, meaning that it won't integrate with your PC or perform actions for you—you'd use this exactly the way you use ChatGPT on a browser. Having AI help us with actual features in our computers is not something that's possible today, not even through Microsoft's own Copilot integration, but if we ever get there, it probably won't be through this.

You can get DesktopGPT from Stardock's website. It's only available as part of the Object Desktop package, which costs $39.99 per year.

Source: Stardock