Stardock's ChatGPT client, called DesktopGPT, now allows you to build and reuse custom prompts through a template editor. No more re-engineering prompts from scratch, just select whatever template you need before starting your conversation with ChatGPT.

By default, DesktopGPT comes with a collection of templates that optimize ChatGPT for certain tasks. There's a template for writing cover letters, for example, and another for summarizing text. These templates can be called upon by typing shortcuts like /coverletter into the DesktopGPT prompt window, though they also show up as a list when you start a prompt with a forward slash.

Custom templates mirror the behavior of DesktopGPT's premade templates. They're also incredibly easy to build. Type out a directive for the AI to follow, such as "find contradictions in my essay" or "convert all text into leetspeak." Then, come up with a shortcut that's easy to remember, such as /essay or /leetspeak, and you're good to go.

Yes, the template system is somewhat rudimentary. You can't build a "custom GPT" with a repository of curated files or anything like that. But it's more than good enough for most prompts, and the use of text-based shortcuts pairs nicely with DesktopGPT's Spotlight-like interface. The Ctrl+Alt+O keyboard shortcut pulls up a narrow DesktopGPT window, and the application offers full support for keyboard navigation.

I'm impressed by the form and function of DesktopGPT. However, I'm not sure what will become of this software when the official ChatGPT app makes its way to Windows. Most of the functionality that Stardock has built into DesktopGPT is already available on the ChatGPT macOS app, including the Spotlight-like prompt window that makes DesktopGPT so much more convenient than OpenAI's web client. Support for local LLMs or some other standout feature seems like a growing necessity.

DesktopGPT is not available as a standalone app. Instead, it's bundled in the Object Desktop suite alongside Start11, Groupy 2, Fences 5, and other apps that improve the Windows experience. You can purchase a year of Object Desktop for $37.50 at the Stardock website. You do not need a paid ChatGPT account to use DesktopGPT, though excessive users may need to set up API access after burning through the 75,000 tokens provided by Stardock.

