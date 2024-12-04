Spotify Wrapped, the yearly summary of music habits, is introducing a new feature for its 2024 release. A personalized podcast was created with Google's NotebookLM for many users.

The Spotify Wrapped of 2024's podcast, "Your Spotify Wrapped AI Podcast," gives an audio summary of what you listened to over the year. It uses two AI hosts to guide you through your favorite songs and artists, looking at your listening trends from 2024. Each podcast is specifically made for each user, based on their unique music history on Spotify.

The podcast uses technology similar to what's behind NotebookLM's Audio Overviews, turning information into interesting audio chats. While many Spotify users can use the software, it's not available to everyone. Right now, the podcast is available in English for a limited time to both Free and Premium users in the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland, and Sweden.

It's easy to access the podcast. Users can find it in the Wrapped feed on their Spotify homepage or the official site. From there, they can listen to, share, and download their own podcast. However, it’s important to keep in mind that while the AI hosts aim to get things right, there may be some mispronunciations and incomplete details.

There will likely be some issues there because the AI will be fed all the user's music history. So, some users may notice details they forgot and think they're mistakes, like songs they didn’t remember listening to in 2024. There's also the case that the AI will have to pick and choose what to talk about, which could lead to missing some details. These problems might be due to the AI's limitations in accurately understanding and analyzing all the user data.

This is a new feature, so mistakes are going to be made. However, this means that it will likely return next year with improvements and fixes. It's speculative, but maybe the AI can eventually become a real DJ for users who want to listen back to their favorite music. For now, while AI has advanced far, the current technology still has many limitations, so users shouldn't expect too much from the podcast.

Source: Spotify, Google