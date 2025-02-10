According to Spotify, more than 1.6 million Valentine's Day playlists are created globally each year. If you're like me and take great pride in producing the perfect playlist, you'll love this new Valentine's Day sticker collection for sprucing up your playlist with the right cover art.

For those unaware, Spotify has a new cover art tool that helps users elevate their playlists to the next level. It helps make your playlist look as good as it sounds. We gave the tool a spin last year, and the results were rather interesting. But hey, it's better than nothing.

At first, it seemed somewhat pointless, and Spotify only offered 40 stickers for customizing the art. Over the last several months, the company has slowly added more options, and now we're getting one of the biggest upgrades yet. Spotify just announced a new Valentine's Day sticker collection to help make your love-themed playlist stand out more.

Available in 65 markets worldwide, Spotify users can choose from 12 different stickers to upgrade their cover art. You can start with a unique image, various colors, effects, or graphical elements, then add a cute V-day sticker to complete the look. The idea here is for users to create unique playlists, whether that's for themselves or to share with a loved one.

If you're interested in trying out Spotify's cover art tool with these new stickers, it's pretty easy. Simply select a playlist you created or make a new one, then tap the three-dot menu button and choose "Create cover art." Next, you'll see the specially curated Valentine's Day sticker pack, along with new background elements and text fonts. Choose whatever stands out in your eyes, hit save, and you're all set.

From here, you can enjoy your completely customized playlist or share it with that special someone in your life. And hey, if you didn't know about this tool, it's one of several Spotify features you possibly never knew existed.

Source: Spotify