An integral part of your Spotify experience is creating personalized playlists that take your music library to the next level. A feature that can make creating playlists easier is now available on your navigation bar. Here is all you need to know about the new "Create" button.

What Is the Spotify Create Button?

In 2024, Spotify added a new Create button in the bottom navigation bar, right next to the "Your Library" button. The button can be found on the Spotify mobile app and is a way to quickly create custom, AI-generated, or collaborative playlists with one touch.

While this new update could have taken you by surprise, it is not entirely strange to your Spotify. The button already exists in your library (you can find the Create button in the upper right corner of your music library as well) but has now been extended to the navigation bar.

With the Create button, you can perform three main actions:

Build your own playlist with songs or podcast episodes and customize them how you want.

Create Blend playlists with friends.

Turn your thoughts and words into playlists with AI.

How To Create Your Own Playlists

The first option with the Create button is creating custom playlists.

To get started, go to your Spotify app and click on the "+" Create button in the lower right corner. Tap on "Playlist" and name your new playlist. Click "Create" to proceed. Your blank playlist is now ready to build!

Now, tap on the "Add to this playlist" button and start adding the songs you want to hear. Once your playlist is ready, you can customize the playlist by clicking the three dots near the "Share" button.

I like to click the "Create cover art" option to make my personal cover art for certain playlists. This is a great way to add color to every playlist and make them pop out in your library.

You can also use the "Exclude from your taste profile" option to ensure that any new playlist you create does not impact your listening recommendations. This comes in handy if you are creating playlists for, say, a project or event with songs that do not align with your personal music taste.

Creating a Blend With Friends

The second option that the Create button offers is a collaborative way to create playlists. Blend, which is an existing, shared playlist feature, allows you to invite up to 10 friends.

Once you invite friends to your Blend, your music taste is matched, and a playlist is automatically created based on Spotify's social recommendations.

Close

If you are using the Spotify app on iOS, you can also use SharePlay to invite your friends for a Blend session.

Blend playlists turn up in your and your friends' music library. From the playlist, you can click the three dots to see Blend options, including the ability to add members, view a "Blend" story (a story similar to the ones you see on Spotify Wrapped), and start a jam.

Using AI to Create Playlists

One of the most interesting options that your Create button offers is the ability to use AI to create customized playlists from scratch through the new "AI Playlist" feature.

To create a quick playlist with this AI feature, click on the "AI Playlist" option after you click the Create button.

Now, you can choose preset prompts that are shown or type your own. Being more specific with your prompts (for instance, mine was "Chill R&B playlist for when I am driving home through roads near the ocean") will generate better results.

Once AI Playlist creates your playlist with a creative name, you can refine the playlist further. This includes deleting and redoing your prompt so that you get the best out of the feature. Once you are satisfied with the playlist, tap "Create." The curated playlist will then be available to use in your music library.