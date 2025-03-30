If Spotify is focused on one thing, it's personalizing the music listening experience–for better or worse. The Spotify DJ is one of the coolest ways it does this, but it could be so, so much better.

We first said hello to the Spotify DJ in February 2023, and it was described as a "personalized AI guide that knows you and your music taste so well that it can choose what to play for you." At first, I really enjoyed listening to the DJ. However, it's essentially stayed the same in the two years since, and it could use some love.

Let Me Customize the DJ’s Personality

There's only one Spotify DJ that everyone gets: "DJ X." The male-coded voice greets you by name (if it's common), and there's not much else in the personality department. In a world where you can have Christina Aguilera read driving instructions to you, this feels like a missed opportunity.

I think it'd be cool if you could choose from a list of personas for the DJ. Maybe you could choose from a fast-talking sports radio jock, a sultry 70s late-night radio host, or an energetic American Top 40-style show. At the very least, it'd be nice if Spotify allowed you to choose from a handful of voices.

Related Spotify's AI Gimmicks Are Actually Great We're at a moment in time when it feels like every app under the sun is integrating "AI." Most of these features are nothing more than buzzword gimmicks, but Spotify is doing some really cool stuff with AI.

Pull Records From My Own Library Sometimes

The Spotify DJ is personalized to your music taste, but that personalization only goes as far as your listening history. It knows what you've been listening to recently, and it can dip back into the past to do things like, "Here's what you were listening to in 2022," etc. Why stop there, though?

It'd be neat if the DJ acted like they were sitting at a desk in my library of saved playlists, albums, songs, and artists. Imagine how fun it would be if the DJ occasionally said, "Here's a mix of songs from your playlist called 'Pump the Jams,' which you created in August 2019." Or simply play some songs from a playlist I haven't played in a while. I want the DJ to be free to play around with my stuff.

What About Music Discovery?

One thing the Spotify DJ doesn't seem too concerned about is surfacing new music. It seems to generally play artists from my listening history, whether it's current or past, and not much else. That gets stale after a while (and it's a problem with Spotify as a whole, too).

I'd love to hear some blocks of songs that I've never heard before. Spotify already knows whether I've listened to a song or not. It could easily pick a few unheard songs from a genre it knows I like. This is something I do on my own sometimes, so it'd be great if the DJ did it for me.

Give Me Local Information

Spotify is obviously modeling the DJ after radio DJs, but I don't think it's gone far enough. I'd like it to be even more like old-school radio stations. One way it could do that would be to pull in short podcast episodes, similar to Spotify's "Daily Drive" playlist–but better.

"Daily Drive" is mainly focused on national news, but to be more like a real radio station, it'd be really cool if it read some local news. That would make the DJ feel even more personalized. How cool would it be if the DJ popped in before the next segment to say, "The Michigan Wolverines won their NCAA tournament game last night..." Spotify knows where I live, so it's not a stretch to let the DJ recite some news from my area.