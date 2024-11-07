Spotify has announced new integrations with TikTok and Instagram. This is to make it easier for users to share music, podcasts, and audiobooks from Spotify.

Beginning today, Spotify users can directly share songs, podcasts, or something else from Spotify to TikTok, both to the feed and through direct messages. This builds on an existing integration where users can save music from TikTok to their Spotify library. Sharing is done as it would be regularly, with TikTok now being an option in the share menu. If a user picks the option to post to the TikTok Feed, they can use the green screen or Photo Mode feature.

Alternatively, it can be sent privately using the direct message option. Any user seeing the shared link can access the content by tapping a link that will take them directly to Spotify. This isn't that big of a change from direct messaging. Before, users could just press "copy link" in the share menu and send it however they want. However, being able to pick TikTok at least gives the receiver a preview of what they'll be seeing instead of a link.

Spotify has also implemented a new feature that lets users save songs directly from Instagram to their Spotify library. This is a feature that TikTok already had. After linking their Spotify account, users can tap the "Add" button on the song's audio page. These saved songs will be added to the "Liked Songs" playlist in the Spotify library. Many times, users will hear songs they like and have to use an external app like Shazam or something similar to find out what song it is if the poster hasn't indicated the music.

The new features should already be available, but you may have to update your Spotify app to see them.

Source: Spotify