Spotify is home to all kinds of music, but just like with most streaming services, there's some content that probably isn't appropriate for all ages. On that topic, Spotify is introducing a filtering ability for kids accounts.

Spotify announced today the introduction of new parental controls for its Family Plan subscribers. These controls will initially be available in select markets, including Denmark, New Zealand, and Sweden, before a wider rollout. They will allow parents or guardians to manage the accounts of listeners under the age of 13.

The pilot program allows parents to restrict access to explicit content, including videos, lyrics, and Canvas videos, for their children. Additionally, they can block specific artists or tracks, providing more nuanced control over their children's music experience without requiring them to use the Spotify Kids app.

It should be noted that apps and companies like TikTok, Meta, Snap, and YouTube have also implemented parental controls in response to growing regulatory pressure. Even streaming services like Netflix and Hulu have recognized the need for such features. While using a completely separate app is probably the preferable option, in reality, many kids just use the same apps adults do, either because their parents aren't downloading them or because they shrimply don't like the dumbed-down experience they provide.

Spotify's new controls address the fact that the platform hosts a wide range of content, some of which may not be suitable for young listeners. The company also highlights that the Family Plan, with its separate recommendations for each account, will improve the accuracy of Spotify Wrapped results, ensuring parents and children's music tastes remain distinct.

Parents interested in the new feature can access it from the Accounts page in the Spotify app, where they can add a listener under the age of 13 and follow the instructions to configure the controls.

Source: TechCrunch