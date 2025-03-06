A monthlong bug that presented advertisements to Spotify Premium subscribers is now resolved, according to Spotify support. This is not the first time that Spotify has announced a fix for this bug, so I suggest that you hold off on celebrating for at least a couple days.

Second Time's the Charm, Maybe

Spotify Premium is, of course, an ad-free membership tier. But a surprisingly large group of Premium subscribers found that their music feed was inundated by ads on February 5th. They quickly flooded the Spotify Community forums with bugs reports and screenshots. One week later, Spotify deemed that the problem was resolved—nah, it wasn't. The designated four-page-long support thread ballooned as more and more people shared their woes. The thread, at the time of writing, is 92 pages long and 29 days old.

Affected users were told to log in and out of the Spotify app two or three times to "force a resync," which apparently worked for some users but not others. Oddly, Spotify tells TechCrunch that the ongoing Premium bug is different from the one that was patched in February—this information was provided to TechCrunch a few hours before Spotify pushed a patch for the newer bug.

So, now we're left to wait and see what happens. I suspect that it'll take a few days to get an accurate grasp of the situation, as Spotify still suggests that affected users "log out of the app and back in again 2-3 times in a row." Even if the problem is really fixed, we'll probably continue to see bug reports from people who haven't performed the login-logout dance.

We aren't sure how many Spotify customers were affected by the Premium bug. It appears to be pretty indiscriminate—Spotify's support thread is full of desktop, mobile, and smart home users from around the world. Some complaints come from Premium Family subscribers, too, meaning that the problem isn't relegated to Spotify's individual plan.

However, I've noticed that a lot of users' bug reports center around smart speakers, such as Amazon Echo, Google Nest, and Sonos. Removing your Spotify account from your smart devices may be a necessary step in forcing a resync (although I honestly have no idea what a resync entails in this context). It's also worth noting that some podcasts are not ad-free, even with a Premium account.

Remind Me, How Much Am I Paying for Premium?

Spotify increased its prices for the first time in July 2023. But it was a fairly mild price hike. The Premium plan, which sat at $9.99 for so many years, jumped to $10.99.

A subsequent price hike in July 2024 knocked the monthly fee to $11.99. Spotify doesn't offer annual memberships (unless you buy a gift card, for some reason), so the yearly price of a Premium membership is effectively $143.88. That's a lot of money to pay for a service that, from February 5th to March 6th, struggled to fulfill the ad-free obligation that Premium customers deserve.

And if the last two years of price hikes are any indication, Spotify may raise its prices again this July. If it's another $1 increase, Premium will cost $155.88 each year.

If you were affected by the Spotify Premium bug, I strongly suggest that you reach out to the company's support channels for some kind of restitution. And as a longtime Spotify user myself, I hope that customers keep this bug in mind as we approach July. I certainly will.

For those wondering, Apple Music currently costs $10.99 a month. Tidal and YouTube Music are the same price as Apple Music, while Deezer is $11.99. If you want to provide direct financial support for musicians and actually own the music you pay for, use BandCamp.

Source: Spotify