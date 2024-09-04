Perhaps Spotify's strongest point is its recommendation algorithm, and the app's Daylist feature allows it to show it off to its fullest. Now, Daylists are coming to more people in more languages.

Spotify's highly popular "Daylist" feature, which creates a dynamic playlist tailored to your mood throughout the day, is now available worldwide. The expansion is bringing support for 14 new languages, making the feature accessible to an even broader audience.

Since its launch, Daylist has garnered a loyal following, with 70% of users returning to it week after week. It has quickly become one of Spotify's most popular discovery tools, driving millions of daily streams. With this global expansion, 65 additional markets can now experience the unique daylist experience.

As for the languages that have been added as part of this expansion, folks in tens of new countries will be glad to see the addition of Arabic, Catalan, French (Canada), French (France), German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (Spain), Spanish (Mexico), and Turkish. If you speak or listen to music in any of these languages, then the daylist suggestions will be shown in those languages—it will show you Spanish or Portuguese music if you're in Latin America, for one. It's not clear if it comes down to the language of the music you listen to or if it comes down to where you're located. Will you get K-Pop in your daylist if you listen to Korean music in the US?

Daylist's popularity stems from its ability to capture and reflect the user's ever-changing moods through music. It has become one of Spotify's most shared personalized experiences, second only to Wrapped. You can easily share your daylist with others through various sharecard options as well.

If you're a Spotify subscriber and you speak any of the languages we mentioned above, make sure to keep an eye out for an update, and of course, to see if you maybe have a Daylist available.

Source: Spotify