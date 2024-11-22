SoundSlide has made a new open-source hardware accessory that will improve difficulties with sound control. It's a capacitive touch slider for volume control on laptops.

The SoundSlide works like a touch-sensitive slider for adjusting volume. Users can change the volume by sliding their fingers on the surface of the device. This means there’s no need to keep pressing buttons, making adjusting the volume easier and more natural.

The device uses a USB-C port but is small, measuring 20.9mm x 6.9mm x 3.5mm, and sticks out a bit from the USB-C port on a laptop. Its design is meant to blend well with the laptop, making it look like part of the device. The SoundSlide isn't stuck to one method; users can customize it using a firmware configuration tool. This tool lets owners adjust how sensitive the touchscreen is, its size, and the way it’s positioned. This software makes it easy for anyone to personalize the device to meet their needs.

The Soundslide is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux systems. The device connects via a USB-C port, offering an alternative to traditional keyboard or button-based volume adjustments. It is meant to offer a smoother and more accurate way to control the volume compared to the step-by-step adjustments of physical buttons.

The developers have taken an open-source approach and have made the main parts of the SoundSlide's design and operation available to the public. This includes schematics, the source code for its firmware, and a command-line tool for setup. This open-source method encourages community participation and could allow others to create their own apps or integrate with the device. It also gives users more transparency and control over how the device works.

The SoundSlide has a cool way of controlling the volume but also uses a USB-C port. This might not be a big deal for people with several USB-C ports. However, if a user only has a few ports, using one just for volume control could be something to think about. Those interested can buy the SoundSlide from online stores like eBay, Tindie, and Elecrow for $15 or Amazon for $18.

Source: SoundSlide, Liliputing