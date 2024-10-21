Anker Soundcore has released two new earbud models: the C40i and the AeroFit 2. Both models are designed with open-ear technology.

The C40i, an update to the brand's clip earbud lineup, has a redesigned clip that flexes onto the cartilage of the ear for better comfort. It's marketed as having a lot of stability during outdoor activities like running or biking while letting users hear their surroundings. It does this through a flexible connector that clips onto the cartilage surrounding the ear. The C40i has a 12x17mm titanium-coated racetrack driver, which gives clear and powerful sound despite the open-ear form factor.

These earbuds have a 20-degree directional acoustic port that focuses sound into the listener's ear, and they offer seven hours of playtime on a single charge and 21 hours with the charging case. They also feature fast charging, with a 10-minute charge to extend playtime by two hours.

Soundcore

The AeroFit 2 has rotatable ear hooks for a more customizable fit. Its rotatable ear hooks adjust to the user's ears, and its dual curved design aligns more naturally with the shape of the ear, even with glasses. The AeroFit 2 also has the BassTurbo Acoustic Architecture and a 20mm x 11.5mm racetrack driver. This helps with bass response and sounds clear even with mid and high frequencies.

These earbuds have Hi-Res Wireless Audio with LDAC decoding for compatible devices. They offer 10 hours of playtime on a single charge and 42 hours with the charging case, which also features wireless charging. These earbuds also come with fast charging, giving four hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging.

Soundcore

Both models has dual noise-reducing microphones for clear calls and Bluetooth 5.4 with Multi-point connection for stable pairing with two devices. Buyers can adjust the sound and touch control preferences from the Soundcore app. The AeroFit 2 is IP55 waterproof rated, which means it's good for use in the rain, although it's always best to avoid water. The C40i is available in Graphite Grey, Desert Bronze, and Clarity Black, while the AeroFit 2 can come in Minty Green, Black, White, or Abyss Blue.

The Soundcore C40i and AeroFit 2 earbuds are a lot like the Nothing's Ear (open) and Sony's LinkBuds because they prioritize situational awareness over noise isolation. However, the Soundcore earbuds might be a better fit than competitors with its rotatable ear hooks, while the Nothing Ear (open) three-point balance system and Sony LinkBuds' ring-shaped design may not be as secure for all ear shapes.

The AeroFit 2 is available starting today for $99.99, while the Soundcore C40i is slated to be available to buy starting next week on October 31, 2024, for $99.99. Both can be found on Amazon and Soundcore's official website.

Source: Soundcore