Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones are considered among the best over-ear headphones available, and right now, they're on sale for the lowest price we've ever seen. Sure, they're discounted on occasion, but at over $100 off, they're down to only $298.

If you love audio or want some premium headphones and don't want to spend $400, now would be a good time to quickly bust out your wallet and order a pair. We considered them an excellent option in our full review, and that's more true than ever when you can score a deal like this. As a reminder, this is a limited-time deal and likely won't last forever.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 delivered an excellent experience in almost every category, even if they're a bit older. However, once these new XM5s arrived, a new king took over. Many consider Sony's WH line of over-ear headphones (and earbuds) the king of noise-canceling wireless headphones.

Better yet, it isn't all about the sound quality. With the Sony WH-1000XM5, you're getting headphones that are amazingly comfortable, especially the ear cups. They also support Bluetooth with multi-point connectivity and have a battery life of up to 30 hours.

The headphones also come with a travel case, so you can safely throw them in a bag or backpack. Unfortunately, and unlike older generations, they don't fold up into a more compact shape. Still, this is a deal you don't want to miss, so grab them while you can.