Sony makes some of the best high-end headphones on the market, but it has products for the budget-minded as well. Today, the company announced the WF-C710N wireless ANC earbuds, designed to deliver top-notch audio in a compact, affordable package. In addition, Sony is adding color options to the existing WH-CH720N and WH-CH520 wireless headphones.

As you might expect from mid-range ANC earbuds, the previous model (WF-C700N) didn’t have the greatest active noise cancellation. Sony claims that’s one of the biggest improvements this time around. With dual microphones to capture surrounding noise, the WF-C710N should offer upgraded noise-canceling compared to their predecessors. However, it’s not the same tech that’s found in Sony’s premium ANC earbuds.