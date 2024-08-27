Sony just announced a new pair of wireless earbuds, the WF-C510. These earbuds are designed to be comfortable and affordable, with improved features over previous models.

The WF-C510 are Sony's smallest closed-type earbuds, ideal for anyone with smaller ears. They are also designed to be comfortable for extended wear, with a rounded shape and matte finish. The earbuds have a flat and wider surface button, and the charging case is smaller and thinner than previous models.

The earbuds have a long-lasting battery life of up to 11 hours, but only through general use. The specs list states that continuous use will only last five hours. The best part is the quick charging, which provides up to 60 minutes of listening time for just five minutes of charge. However, no one would recommend using a device until it runs out of battery repeatedly, so use that feature sparingly. They are also compatible with Sony's Multipoint Connection, which allows users to connect to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously.

What's great is the Ambient Sound Mode, which lets you choose between hearing the sound around you while listening to music. You can also just choose Voice Focus, which lets you hear human voices while suppressing other noises. The WF-C510 is available in blue, yellow, black, and white, which will help prevent it from looking bland with its default black. On the plus side, quality seems to be the target for these earphones because they come with a DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine). DSEE balances sound tuning from low to high frequencies to increase sound quality. It also features immersive 360-degree Reality Audio for spatial listening.

Other features of the WF-C510 include Spotify Tap, which lets users access music in just a few simple taps, and IPX4 water resistance, which ensures that splashes and sweat won't stop the music. The earbuds can also be easily paired to a device with Fast Pair and Swift Pair, and you can remove either the left or right earbuds from the charging case and use them independently. Any earbud can do this, but make sure the audio focuses on one ear instead of giving just half the experience. They can be pre-ordered for $59.99 USD on the Sony website and Amazon.

Source: Sony