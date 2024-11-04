Over 50 enhanced titles will be optimized for the PlayStation 5 Pro when the console is released, according to Sony. The games are being updated to take advantage of improved graphics hardware.

Sony recently listed a few upcoming and existing games that it said would receive free software updates to take advantage of the updated graphical capabilities of its new PlayStation 5 Pro console. Today, the company published “a sample of over 50 games boasting PS5 Pro enhancements at launch.” Some of the noteworthy titles include popular names such as Apex Legends, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Baldur’s Gate 3, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, EA Sports College Football 25, Diablo IV, F1 24, Fortnite, God of War Ragnarök, Lies of P, Madden NFL 25, NBA2K 25, No Man’s Sky, Resident Evil Village, Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown, The Last of Us Part I, and War Thunder, with “many more to follow.” All told, there should be more than fifty PS5-enhanced titles available at release, and the full list is on Sony's website.

PlayStation 5 Pro is a mid-generation upgrade with a better GPU, aimed at gamers who want that extra boost in graphics and fidelity. It promises up to 45% faster graphics rendering, especially at higher resolutions and frame rates, plus AI upscaling and advanced ray tracing capabilities for more dynamic and realistic lighting effects. However, games don’t get those improvements unless specifically updated to take advantage of the Pro’s new GPU. You shouldn’t get your hopes up, however, because the launch titles announced alongside PlayStation 5 Pro in September don’t seem to offer a discernible boost in graphics quality as hoped.

The biggest problem facing the Pro is the same CPU as the regular PlayStation 5. A beefy GPU for gaming is a must, and so is the CPU (even more so). Without a groundbreaking leap in CPU performance, PlayStation 5 Pro just can’t deliver more engaging games except for a graphical boost. Game consoles may have finally plateaued, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Things may improve over time as developers invest more money into squeezing the Pro’s GPU, but this probably won’t happen unless the new console sells well.

PlayStation 5 Pro will be available to order beginning November 7, 2024. The console will ship with a 2TB flash storage, a DualSense wireless controller, and a pre-installed copy of Astro’s Playroom in exchange. The price is set at $700 for a flash storage-only model, with an option to purchase the existing PS5 Disc Drive separately.

