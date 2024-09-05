Sony has released its newest addition to the professional audio market, the MDR-M1 Reference Closed Monitor Headphones. These headphones were designed with music creators and sound engineers in mind, but they should also be excellent for anyone prioritizing sound quality over all other factors.

The MDR-M1 has a closed acoustic structure that minimizes ambient noise and sound leakage. It has a soft edge shape for low frequencies and low distortion and a hard dome shape for ultra-high frequencies. Sony's new driver unit is now capable of ultra-wideband playback (5Hz – 80kHz). This helps keep a faithful representation of the original audio by capturing subtle nuances and powerful dynamics.

Sony

Beat Response Control optimizes diaphragm operation, improving low-frequency transient characteristics and a tight bass response. Sony collaborated with industry experts like Mike Piacentini and Akihiro Nishimura to get these results. This helps the headphones meet the demands of professional audio production.

Sony also prioritized comfort with the MDR-M1 headphones. The ear pads are designed for a snug yet comfortable fit because they are lighter (about 216g) than previous models. This makes it easier to keep them on during long mixing and mastering sessions.

The MDR-M1 headphones include two cables, one detachable and one shorter, for different work environments. The MDR-M1 headphones are also compatible with Sony's 360 Virtual Mixing Environment (360VME) service, which is a lot better than regular spatial audio. This gives creators enhanced audio capabilities regardless of their physical location.

The headphones are now available for pre-order at an MSRP of $249.99 through Sony's website and other authorized retailers like Amazon. They will be released from late September to early October.

Source: Sony