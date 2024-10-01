Sony dropped the second-generation of its unique open-style LinkBuds today: LinkBuds Open and LinkBuds Fit. LinkBuds Open have a hole punched through their center to let ambient sound in, just like the previous model from 2022. LinkBuds Fit are more traditional with their soft rubber tips.

LinkBuds Open shares the concept with the original LinkBuds—an arc tip that sits opposing the earlobe and a ring-shaped speaker housing. However, the design seems more polished this year with an overall matte finish.

Other earbuds either sit snugly in your ear to create an airtight seal, or they use rubber tips; both muffle surrounding sounds. The donut design of the LinkBuds Open lets all ambient sound in for perfectly transparent ambient sound. It helps keep you grounded in the moment when you have earbuds on.

Sony

These wireless earbuds sit like they’re floating in your ear, so you can wear them for extended periods without discomfort. The tips are also soft and flexible, so you won’t feel them budging against your ear. When playing music, it can automatically adjust the volume based on how noisy or quiet your surroundings are. Similarly, it automatically reduces background noise when you’re on a call.

LinkBuds Fit are more run-of-the-mill, unless you count the curly wingtip design. Its stem also sits opposite the earlobe, but the other end has a rubber tip. The stem is hollow and flexible, just like the LinkBuds Open, so they fit snugly and securely.

Sony

Since these buds don’t have a hole in them, they support noise cancelation, immersive audio that takes your head movements into account, and an ambient mode for letting sound in through the microphones. The ambient mode automatically turns on (and playback pauses) when you start a conversation or listen to an announcement.

Both earbuds work with tap gestures, have some water resistance, and voice control. You can get 5.5 hours out of the Linkbuds Fit and recharge them 3 times with the case. Sony promises 8 hours out of the LinkBuds Open and almost two recharges in the case. Just 3–5 minutes of charging is enough for an hour of playback on the two earbuds.

You can buy the LinkBuds Open from Amazon for $199.99, and it's also available at Sony's online store, Best Buy, and other stores. You can get the LinkBuds Fit from Amazon, Best Buy, and Sony's online store for the same $199.99 price. The LinkBuds Speaker is $17.99 and available at Sony's store and Amazon.

Source: Sony