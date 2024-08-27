You can now customize the DualSense Edge controller from your Windows PC, no PS5 required. This change makes the DualSense Edge a far more compelling option for PC gamers and bolsters PlayStation's growing presence on Windows.

The PlayStation Accessories app should look familiar to anyone who's customized their DualSense Edge on a PS5. It lets you adjust the controller's button assignments, stick sensitivity, trigger deadzones, vibration intensity, and more. Settings are saved directly to the DualSense Edge controller, and you can select between custom controller profiles on the fly.

Funny enough, PlayStation Accessories may already be installed on your PC. This isn't really a "new" app, it's just the latest version of the original DualSense updater app for PC (called "Firmware Updater for DualSense Wireless Controller"). Sony must have realized that the updater was in need of a name change. Anyway, you can still use PlayStation Accessories to update your DualSense or DualSense Edge controllers—all of the original functionality is still there.

The new Accessories app is part of a broad push for PlayStation on PC. Yes, Sony is slowly worming its way into the PC gaming market with a collection of ported games, a PlayStation-like gaming overlay for PC, and even a PlayStation VR2 PC adapter.

Sony has received some criticism for its PC gaming ambitions. Gamers went ballistic when Helldivers 2 introduced a PSN login requirement (which was later reversed), and the VR2 adapter still needs a lot of work. But most gamers are receptive to Sony's strategy—the company is selling its PC ports through Steam and Epic Games, rather than a proprietary storefront, and it's finally improving the PlayStation controller's Windows compatibility.

You can download PlayStation Accessories at the PlayStation website. Note that this app is exclusive to Windows. Those on Linux or macOS can try running PlayStation Accesories in CrossOver or Wine, though there's no guarantee that it'll work.

Source: Sony via The Verge