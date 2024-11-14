Sonos is widely known for its mainstream audio products, but the company is now attempting to capture a slice of the business market with the new Era 100 Pro. It's the first Sonos speaker designed specifically for professional installation inside commercial spaces.

Era 100 Pro reimagines the existing Era 100 speaker for commercial and residential usage, with features like zone capability and Power over Ethernet (PoE+). Part of the IEEE 802.3at standard, PoE+ is a technology optimized for transferring both data and up to 30 watts of power via a single cable. You can also use Era 100 Pro from a standard PoE switch because PoE+ is backward compatible. The speaker has only been designed for indoor use, so no IP waterproofing rating is available.

The Era 100 Pro is only offered in pairs and must be purchased through select Sonos partners. Built on the same technology as the existing Era 100 speaker, the new Era 100 Pro boasts two high-frequency drivers and a single low-frequency driver. Sonos claims the Era Pro 100 shoots sound across a 240-degree horizontal dispersion for broad coverage.

Sonos

The Sonos mobile app for iPhone and Android will gain a new Zone feature for configuring, controlling, and managing multiple speakers for larger spaces. Sonos says Zones offers an easier and more customizable way to orchestrate and control larger-scale installations. "Users can configure speakers together into a predictable, unified entity, providing a more permanent experience that stays consistent throughout use," according to today's announcement.

If you have a business or other public space that needs some speakers, the Sonos website can help you find an installer in your area. Shipments will start on January 28, 2025. The speakers are backed by a 3-year manufacturer warranty. Sonos also offers the new Era 100 Pro Surface Mount, sold separately in pairs, for flexible mounting options with a 30-degree pan and 360-degree rotation. The mounts sport an indexed ball joint for precision installation, can accommodate hidden or exposed cabling, and have a locking base plate for theft deterrence.

Sonos also recently announced a premium Arc Ultra soundbar, which shrinks the transducer while delivering stronger bass and 9.1.4 spatial audio, alongside Sub 4, its most advanced subwoofer to date. You can't buy the Era 100

Source: Sonos