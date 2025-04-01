Sonos Arc Soundbar $599 $899 Save $300 The Sonos Arc soundbar has Dolby Atmos audio, with eight woofers and three tweeters for room-filling sound. Its sleek design complements modern TVs, while eARC keeps compatibility with the latest technologies. It offers an experience surpassing typical soundbars, particularly in well-suited rooms. $599 at Amazon

Sonos has rolled out a major price cut on its popular Arc soundbar. Sonos is now offering the white model at a 33% discount from its original price.

You can get the soundbar on Amazon for $599.00, which is $300 cheaper than the list price of $899.00. So, the top-tier Dolby Atmos soundbar is more affordable for those looking to improve their home theater setup.

The Sonos Arc is the standout soundbar in Sonos's lineup, featuring a variety of drivers, including speakers that fire upwards to create an immersive Dolby Atmos experience. It has eight woofers and three tweeters, which work together to give great sound quality for both movies and music.

With a length of 45 inches, this soundbar is designed for larger TVs, although it can also be wall-mounted, which intelligently adjusts sound frequencies. Its matte plastic design gives it a clean look that fits well with most modern televisions, minimizing distractions while watching. The capacitive touch buttons on top are easy to use, and the LED light can change brightness based on the room's lighting or be turned off completely. It offers connectivity options like HDMI, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi.

A significant factor in the Arc's performance is its Dolby Atmos feature. However, a compatible TV is necessary to fully experience its immersive surround sound. The Arc comes with one HDMI port and needs a TV with HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel) or, better yet, eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel) to properly handle the Atmos signal. Older TVs might not have the bandwidth to transmit uncompressed Atmos audio via ARC, which can lead to a less impressive sound experience.

The Arc supports multiple audio formats, including Dolby Atmos, TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Digital. While DTS and multichannel LPCM were not originally supported, there are plans to add multichannel LPCM in a future software update. The Sonos Arc benefits from Trueplay tuning, which is an automated system that adjusts the sound based on the room's acoustics. However, this feature currently requires an iPhone or iPad to work.

The 33% discount on the white Sonos Arc soundbar offers a great chance for consumers wanting a high-quality home theater experience without spending too much. Right now is the best time to get a Sonos Arc soundbar on Amazon for $599.00.