The original Nokia 3310 from 25 years ago doesn't work on most modern networks now, with T-Mobile having shut down its 2G network at long last just five days ago, but it's still a memorable phone. Now, someone has got tired of using those annoying universal chargers, so they added a USB-C port to the phone.

The legendary Nokia 3310, which some people consider to be an indestructible phone, has received a modern makeover thanks to a clever modification by a modder named Andrea. The phone's charging capabilities have now been brought into the 21st century with a simple, drop-in USB-C upgrade. This ingenious design utilizes spring-loaded contacts for a secure connection, and even incorporates the original microphone, so it's basically the same exact phone except with a USB-C port for charging. The modification process does require you to take apart the phone, but it's as simple as taking a screwdriver to disassemble the phone, swap the modules, and reassemble it.

Andrea's upgrade is not the first attempt to modernize the 3310's charging. Another modder called SGCDerek previously developed a similar USB-C charging solution. Their approach, like Andrea's, leverages the 3310's ability to draw power directly from a low-current 5V supply via the USB pins, eliminating the need for complex charger handshaking. But the approach for that mod was much rougher and something way more unlikely to be performed by DIYers.

For those interested in performing the upgrade themselves, Andrea offers the necessary parts for a reasonable 25 euros. It's unlikely that you will ever use a Nokia 3310 as your main phone right now, but with this mod, you might be able to at least power it on. It's been rotting on a drawer for years, and you probably either lost the charger or the battery's not any good anymore, so why not?

Source: Hackaday