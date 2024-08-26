Social media platforms like Snapchat have become easy targets for malicious actors looking to connect with you and steal your data. While Snapchat regularly implements important security measures on the backend, there are some critical settings you should configure in Snapchat to protect your privacy.

1 Choose Who Can See Your Stories

Snapchat offers two options for configuring who can see your story — My Friends and Custom. If you select My Friends, everyone who is a friend on your Snapchat will be able to view your Snapchat story. The Custom option allows you to select the people who can see your story manually.

Typically, you should select the My Friends option. However, there might be situations where you don't want a story to be seen by a particular person, and for some reason, you can't afford to remove that person from your Snapchat friend list. In this case, you can use the Custom option.

To manually select who can see your Snapchat stories, open Snapchat, tap your profile icon in the top-left corner, and choose the gear icon in the top-right corner to access the Snapchat settings menu. Then, select the “View My Story” option under the Privacy Control section.

Choose “Custom,” select the person you don't want to see your story, and then choose the “Block” option.

Once you have removed the story, or once it has automatically vanished after 24 hours, you can simply unselect the person so that they can see your future stories.

2 Select Who Can Add You on Snapchat

Snapchat has updated its settings for who can contact you on the platform. Previously, there were three options for deciding who can contact you on Snapchat — Friends, Friends and Contacts, and Everyone. However, Snapchat has now limited the Everyone option for creator and business accounts. This means you are very unlikely to receive snaps and chats from a completely unknown person on Snapchat if you have a regular Snapchat account.

However, if you have someone on your contact list from whom you don't want to receive any snaps or messages on Snapchat, then you can select "Friends" in the Contact Me option. To do that, access the Snapchat settings menu, select the “Contact Me” option, and choose “Friends.”

3 Change the Quick Add Settings

Snapchat's Quick Add feature allows you to discover new people based on your mutual friends, subscriptions, and many other factors. However, it might sometimes recommend your profile to a person you don't know personally. In such a case, it's better to disable the Quick Add feature, especially if you don't want some random person to know your profile details, such as your username and Bitmoji.

To disable the Quick Add feature, open the Snapchat settings menu, choose "See Me in Quick Add," and then uncheck the "Show Me in Quick Add" box.

4 Disable the Activity Indicator

Snapchat shows a green dot next to your profile whenever you're active on the platform. But if you don't want others to see that green dot, you'll have to turn off the activity indicator on Snapchat. To do that, access the Snapchat settings menu, choose “Activity Indicator,” and then turn off its toggle.