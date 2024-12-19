Summary Phones are not designed for gaming, with compromised features like cooling and phone functionality.

Dedicated handhelds like the Switch excel in gaming performance and battery life compared to phones.

Handheld PCs like the Steam Deck and competition are expanding gaming device options.

There was a time when it looked like dedicated handheld gaming would die a quick death thanks to the rise of smartphone games, but it hasn't turned out that way, and thanks to the nature of each device, it probably never will.

Phones Just Aren’t Designed for the Needs of Gaming

All you have to do is look at so-called "gaming phones" to see where the main weaknesses of phones as gaming devices lie. These phone are big and bulky, with elaborate cooling solutions.

They are more often than not seriously compromised when it comes to being a phone, and have to give up ro downgrade features in order to be better at running games.

No matter how powerful it is, a sealed modern smartphone doesn't like to run sustained performance intensive tasks, and there's just so much you can do to get heat out of a phone passively, especially one inside a phone case.

This is why a comparatively modest handheld like the Switch can run circles around midrange phones that are supposed to have better hardware. The Switch can sustain its performance thanks to a great miniature active cooling system. The closest phones have come to this is a big clip-on fan over the vents of a gaming phone, which also compromises its dust and water resistance.

Of course, at some point. phones will become powerful enough to do better than the Switch without the heat, but when the Switch 2 launches we'll start this whole dance all over again.

Nothing Bad Happens When Your Handheld’s Battery Dies

I think most people would agree that having your phone's battery die is something you really don't want to happen, yet there are few things that drain a phone's battery faster than a video game.

A dedicated handheld is just a gaming system, It's not your GPS, your lifeline to stay in contact with other people, or any of the other things our digital Swiss Army Knives do for us each day. So while my phone can run some pretty amazing games, it can't do it for long, and I had better plan for a way to charge it up, or it won't make it through the day.

If my Switch battery dies, the only result is mild annoyance.

Smartphone Controllers Offer a Compromised Experience

With the exception of games that are designed from the ground up for touch screens, gaming on a phone is a bit of a chore unless you add physical controls. It's great that phones support most controllers these days, and game developers are pretty good about offering gamepad support in their titles.

Now, don't get me wrong. These are all workable, but they can never be as comfortable or slick as the Switch or Steam Deck. Fundamentally, you're mating two things together that were not designed in tandem, and so there's always some sort of compromise.

Handheld PCs Have Doubled the Competition

When smartphones were only up against handhelds like the Switch or Sony's sadly failed Vita, they might have had a fighting chance, but thanks to the success of the Steam Deck, handheld PCs have dramatically increased the amount of choice handheld gamers have.

We've really only experienced the first generation of good handheld gaming PCs with the Deck, ROG Ally, and Legion GO, but there are many more coming. Even better, more hardware manufacturers, like Intel, are entering the handheld gaming PC market. So competition will drive prices down, and performance and efficiency up.

I also expect handheld gaming PCs to start offering smaller devices than the premium models we're used to. So, with increased portability, it will eventually be no real hassle to include a dedicated gaming device in your bag.

In fact, I almost forgot about another type of handheld vying for your pocket—emulation handhelds. Setting aside the legal issues, companies like Anbernic are pumping out dozens of awesome little gaming handhelds that offer all the retro gaming you would want up to the PlayStation 2 era in some cases.

Phones Have a Place in Gaming

Despite my stance that mobile phones won't and can't eliminate the need for dedicated handhelds, I still love mobile gaming and I think it's carving out its own niche in the overall gaming universe. Despite most of the games for mobile being free-to-play slop, some companies are working out how to make F2P games suck less. Just look at Genshin Impact or Hearthstone.

I love playing games on my iPad, and the touch interface of phones has given rise to fun and interesting titles. Luckily, there's no reason both types of device can't exist together, and it means no matter what, there's something in your pocket that can scratch your gaming itch.