The British science fiction author Arthur C. Clarke famously said that any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic. Go back in time 500 years and show them your smartphone, and you'd probably be burned at the stake for being a witch. Even 100 years ago, the things your phone can do would have blown people's minds.

Sometimes, even current technology can feel like magic, if you use it correctly. I've been tinkering with smart home tech for a long time, but even now, I often get a small thrill when an automation I've created kicks in. These are some of my smart home automations that still feel like magic.

1 Motion-Activated Lights

I'm a strong believer in home automation over home control. Being able to turn your smart light bulbs on and off from an app on your phone is fine, but it's ultimately still a switch. I want my lights to turn on and off without me having to do anything at all.

That's exactly what they do. I've used different methods over the years, but the best results I've had so far are using mmWave presence sensors. These devices can not only detect when you enter a room but also whether or not you're still in it. You can even create different zones within rooms that can trigger different automations.

When I walk into the room, my light will turn on, but only if the light sensor in the device indicates that it's dark enough. When I walk out of the room, after 15 seconds, the light will turn off. So far, so magic.

Adam Davidson / How-To Geek

I've added a lot more complexity, however. If I'm in the room when the light levels drop below a specific threshold, the light will automatically turn on. If I close the blinds, for example, I don't need to do anything; the light will come on by itself. If I open the blinds and the light level increases, the light will turn off.

Using zones, I can even sit in one specific chair in the room, and the reading lamp above that chair will turn on. Whatever I do, if I need light, it will turn on and if I no longer need it, it will turn off. It really does feel like magic and still gives me a small thrill each time it happens.

2 Playing Audible When I Turn on My Bluetooth Speaker

This is one of my simplest automations, but it's also one of my favorites. It shows that home automation doesn't have to be complicated to be useful. It's also one of the few automations that I have that isn't controlled by Home Assistant; it all happens on my iPhone.

In the Shortcuts app, you can trigger shortcuts in many different ways. One of the triggers is when your iPhone connects to a specific Bluetooth speaker. I have a small Bluetooth speaker in my bathroom that I use to listen to Audible when I shower.

I created a simple shortcut that automatically plays audiobooks from Audible on my iPhone whenever it connects to that Bluetooth speaker. Now, when I enter the bathroom, all I need to do is turn on the Bluetooth speaker. As soon as I do so, Audible starts playing from the last place I left off, without me having to pull out my phone and open the app.

The automation is simple but incredibly effective. So much so that I did the same in my car. Now, when the engine starts and my phone connects to the Bluetooth sound system, my audiobook will carry on playing from the point I left off.

3 Reminding Me Which Trash to Put Out

My trash is collected on alternate weeks. One week it's recycling, the next it's refuse. It's hard enough trying to remember to put it out on the right day, never mind keeping track of which type of waste I'm supposed to be putting out. Friday mornings used to be chaos, as I'd remember at the last minute that it was collection day and t