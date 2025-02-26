Manual transmissions are becoming more and more rare as time goes on, with many automakers reserving the stick shift for their performance-oriented models. With it becoming a luxury, it is harder and harder to find affordable options that won’t break the bank.

If you shop cleverly, though, you can save yourself a pretty penny by looking at used markets. There are tons of cars out there with a manual transmission that offer an enjoyable and analog driving experience at a fraction of the cost of buying something brand new. You don’t even have to buy something particularly old.

We’ve found ten slightly used options that offer a manual transmission. None of the cars on this list are older than three years old, ensuring that they haven’t been put through too much abuse. They all also cost less than $30,000 on average, meaning that your bank account will be fairly happy too.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources, including TopSpeed. Average used prices were sourced from Edmunds.

Related This Is the Only Pickup Truck Available With a Manual Transmission The only pickup truck still offered with a manual transmission combines utility and driver engagement for enthusiasts. Discover its unique features!

10 2023 Kia Forte GT

Average Used Price: $21,300

Kia Front 3/4 action shot of a 2022 Kia Forte GT

The Forte was Kia's compact car, which has since been replaced by the K4. While in most specs it came with an underpowered engine and a CVT, going with the GT means that you get a 201 horsepower turbocharged engine and a manual transmission as standard.

Performance Specifications

Engine 1.6-Liter Turbocharged Inline-Four Transmission 6-Speed Manual or 7-Speed DCT Horsepower 201 HP Torque 195 LB-FT Driveline FWD 0-60 MPH 6.7 Seconds Top Speed 120 MPH

While it is a big step up from the standard model, don't expect insane levels of performance from the GT. That being said, it does offer some exceptional acceleration for the money that you pay. The only problem is that it doesn't quite handle as well as you might hope.

Pros

Sporty exterior styling

Pretty light on fuel

Lots of bang for your buck

Cons

Steering is a little numb

Doesn't handle extremely well

Interior materials reflect its low price tag

9 2023 Subaru Impreza

Average Used Price: $21,394

Subaru Front 3/4 shot of a 2017 Subaru Impreza

When buying an Impreza, don't expect it to live up to the rallying legacy that made it so famous. However, if you're in the market for an affordable compact car, it'll certainly impress. The latest generation has lost its manual transmission in favor of a CVT across the board, but you can still grab a 2023 model with a stick shift.

Performance Specifications

Engine 2.0-Liter Naturally Aspirated Flat-Four Transmission 5-Speed Manual or CVT Horsepower 152 HP Torque 145 LB-FT Driveline AWD 0-60 MPH 8.5 Seconds Top Speed 120 MPH

The Impreza is not the hottest vehicle on the road, with lethargic acceleration whether you opt for the manual or the auto. However, it does find a superb balance between handling and ride quality, taking corners enthusiastically.

Pros

Very comfortable cabin

All-wheel drive is standard

Lots of standard driver assists

Cons

Clunky manual shifts

Below average fuel economy

Needs more power

8 2024 Volkswagen Jetta

Average Used Price: $21,764

Volkswagen Front 3/4 shot of a 2022 Volkswagen Jetta

The Jetta has recently been refreshed, with the brand getting rid of the standard manual transmission. Jump back a year, though, and you can still get VW's compact sedan with the stick shift. The average price of a 2024 model year with a manual is also already sitting below the MSRP of a new model.

Performance Specifications

Engine 1.5-Liter Turbocharged Inline-Four Transmission 6-Speed Manual or 8-Speed Automatic Horsepower 158 HP Torque 184 LB-FT Driveline FWD 0-60 MPH 7.1 Seconds Top Speed 126 MPH

Volkswagen has put a fairly torquey turbocharged four-cylinder under the hood of the Jetta, meaning it accelerates faster than most of its core rivals. The little sedan is tuned for comfortable above all else, but it still has a lot to offer when driven hard through corners.

Pros

Really comfortable cabin

Quiet and comfortable ride

Super efficient

Cons