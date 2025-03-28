SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB $125 $150 Save $25 The SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB is a high-performance PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD with read/write speeds up to 7000/6500 MB/s. Its got a 5-year warranty and excellent benchmark results to make it a strong contender for gaming PCs and PS5 upgrades, though a heatsink is recommended for the latter. $125 at Amazon

Gamers and PC fans looking for a powerful solid-state drive (SSD) have great news. The SK Hynix Platinum P41 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD is now available at a 17% discount.

The SK Hynix Platinum P41 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD is now $124.99 on Amazon, a nice drop from $149.99. This is a pretty good deal for an SSD that's this fast and has this much storage. The P41 delivers read speeds reaching up to 7,000 MB/s and write speeds hitting up to 6,500 MB/s.

The random read and write IOPS (Input/Output Operations Per Second) are 1.4 million and 1.3 million, respectively, on the SK Hynix SSD. This basically means it operates smoothly, even when handling heavy tasks. These specifications are about equal to those of competitors like Samsung, which usually come at higher prices.

The SK Hynix Platinum P41 has a dedicated DRAM cache, a component often missing in similarly priced drives because it's cheaper not to have. However, this cache greatly improves performance and response times, particularly when loading games or transferring large files. With its 176-layer TLC NAND flash chips and an in-house Aries controller, the P41 is pretty reliable and stable.

This drive is perfect for both PlayStation 5 consoles and gaming PCs. It exceeds Sony's minimum speed requirement of 5,600 MB/s for PS5 compatibility, but buyers should install a heatsink for best cooling, particularly on the PS5.

Regarding value, the SK Hynix Platinum P41 is a smart choice. Its current price makes it much more affordable per gigabyte compared to many other high-performance SSDs. The discounted price will eventually return to its original price, so it's worth grabbing now.

You can find the SK Hynix Platinum P41 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for $124.99 on Amazon. This means 17% off (or $25 off) the original price of $149.99.