Racing games represent a large and popular genre, stretching from pure arcade racing games to serious simulators. Simcade games sit somewhere in between, but it's not as simple as being halfway along the spectrum, so let me explain what a "simcade" game is, and why it's one of the best experiences for racing game fans.

Not a Simulation, Not Arcade

To understand what a simcade game is, you need to know what an "arcade" or "simulation" racer is. Arcade racing games feature a car, but that car doesn't handle or respond like a real car at all. Think of classic arcade racing games like Outrun, Ridge Racer, or the Forza Horizon games.

These games often (but not always) have realistic graphics, but this is just a veneer of realism. You can drive without any thought for the physics of real racing cars, and indeed, arcade games all tend to have their own unique feel and physics.

Pure, hardcore simulation games such as iRacing, rFactor 2, Assetto Corsa Competizione, Automobilista 2 and so on focus on getting the physics right. Driving a car in one of these titles is meant to closely match what it would feel like on an actual track.

They attempt to simulate as much of a real car as possible with the technology of the day. This can become incredibly granular, with simulations of the suspension, brake fade, drive train, gearboxes, and everything else that makes a car behave the way it does. While most of these sim racers let you dial back the realism or activate assists, with all of the training wheels stripped away, you're practically experiencing the real thing.

"Simcade" games strike a balance between these two extremes, but they are much closer to the simulation side of the spectrum than the arcade side. The poster child for simcade games is the Gran Turismo series, with the first game on PlayStation making realistic racing a mainstream hit for gamers.

In fact, the two Gran Turismo games released on the PlayStation 1 ended up as the first and third best-selling titles on the platform. Ironically, Gran Turismo wasn't a simcade game when it first launched. It was perhaps the most realistic racing game at the time, but over the years other racing sims have gone beyond the level of realism the GT games are aiming for, and so now the simcade category best describes it.

Simcade Games Are the Best Balance of Racing vs Fun

While there's certainly plenty of appeal when it comes to hardcore racing sims, they lack the pick-up-and play nature of simcade games. At the same time, arcade racers don't really scratch the itch I'm after when I want to play a racing game. I want to pick racing lines, brake at the right time, shift gears, and all the other things real racing drivers do to win races.

I don't always feel like having realistic wear and tear, the minutia of racing rules, or worrying about engine oil pressure. Simcade games can have a driving experience that overlaps at points with pure simulation games, but focus on keeping you in the action, and are more forgiving at the extremes.

It’s a Stepping Stone to Full Simulation

Simcade games can definitely act as a stepping stone to more hardcore simulations. Once you've mastered the fundamentals of driving, you can step into a more realistic simulation and concentrate on that last 5-10% of realism that's missing in a simcade game.

Of course, many hardcore sims essentially let you turn a few dials and turn them into a simcade experience, but they still lack the other qualities that make simcade games fun and engaging beyond the minute-to-minute racing. Which is why I always like returning to simcade games after spending some time in serious sims.

My Favorite Simcade Games

If you're looking for a good simcade game that won't alienate you, there are more than a few. Personally, I love the Gran Turismo games, with my absolute favorite being Gran Turismo 4. Unfortunately, it's a PlayStation 2 game. Luckily, the latest game, Gran Turismo 7 is what kids these days call a "banger" and well worth it if you own a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5.

For Xbox players, the equivalent would be Forza Motorsport, though I personally have little love for this game myself, I just thought I should mention it. Forza has a PC version as well, though there are rumors that Gran Turismo 7 could get a PC port at some point too.

Stepping away from the two big names in simcade racing, I have a big soft spot for the Need for Speed Shift games, which are quite old now but still worth playing. Ditto for GRID Autosport which is another great title, and as a bonus, this game has an amazing Android and iOS port.

As someone who loves cars, but doesn't have that much time to get serious about it, simcade games are the perfect balance for me.I can drop in and out, have fun when I want, and pretend I know what I'm doing, without feeling like I'm driving a cartoon car. That's the sweet spot for me, and maybe it will be for you as well.