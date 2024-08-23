This article is sponsored by Sihoo. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of How-To Geek editorial staff.

Consider the flagship Doro series chairs from Sihoo, a renowned ergonomic furniture specialist elevating its customers' lives through path-breaking furniture innovations.

The result of focused research and technology enhancements to deliver well-being through top-notch quality, Sihoo Doro chairs are crafted for a comfortable and energizing seating experience. Sitting in their all-day comfort, you'll think and work better as you bring your creative ideas to life.

Sitting and working all day can make you tired, achy, and fidgety with discomfort. Thoughtfully designed, Doro ergonomic chairs help you combat these occurrences and relieve pressure on your body. You can choose from four models to suit your life and work style: the bestselling Doro C300, its upgraded version, the Doro C300 Pro, the more affordable Doro S100, and the most premium and ergonomic innovation: Doro S300.

Sihoo Doro S300 "Gravity-Defying" Ergonomic Chair

Winner of the German Design Award, the Sihoo Doro S300 offers unmatched seating comfort in a modern and stylish design. With all controls on your right-hand side, you can effortlessly adjust the height, seat depth, recline, and recline tension.

Anti-Gravity Mechanism, Aerospace-Grade Materials

You don't sit in one position creating your masterpieces all day. You slide sideways to grab your hot cuppa or lean back and close your eyes to imagine a new design. While gaming, you're moving with the action on screen, and the excitement of a win gets you swirling in your seat. And the Doro S300 lets you flow along effortlessly.

This innovative chair lets you recline and stop at any angle you want. When you need to relax, you don't need to lock the backrest to keep the chair in position. The anti-gravity mechanism kicks in. Plus, you can effortlessly return to an upright position.

This anti-gravity mechanism features a pair of elastic plates made of aerospace-grade fiberglass, ensuring high resilience and adjustability. What you get is a revolutionary weightless recline experience.

Dual Dynamic Lumbar Support and All-Body Support

Doro S300 has your back like no other. Its Customizable Dual Dynamic Lumbar Support comprises two wing-like lumbar supports that provide full and dynamic support for your lower back. You'll feel them hugging your back firmly yet softly.

You can also fine-tune the lumbar support from 90°-105° for a perfect fit, thanks to the gas lift behind the support. Moreover, you can adjust the upper half of the backrest separately. Its five levels provide comfortable support to your shoulders and neck, whether you're 5' (150 cm) or 6'3" (190 cm).

And the soft-to-the-touch headrest perfectly contours to the curve of your neck. It's wide enough for you to rest sideways and relax.

Premium Mesh With Italian Velvet and DuPont TPEE

Experience cloud-like comfort on the Doro S300, with its Italian velvet and DuPont TPEE mesh and unique weave. Highly elastic and durable, it makes the seating experience pressure-relieving and is soft to the touch.

6D Armrests for All-Positions Support

You can raise the armrests, lower them, and swivel them to the outside or inside. Plus, if you're reclined you can also lift them to support while reading a book. Enjoy optimal support for your arms, no matter how you're seated.

The most premium and innovative Doro chair, the S300 features an Anti-Gravity Mechanism for a weightless recline experience. Enjoy coordinated support for the full body with its dual dynamic lumbar support and spacious headrest. Available in Black or White colors, priced at $799.99.

Sihoo Doro S100 Ergonomic Office Chair

An excellent choice for your office, the Doro S100 also features the Dynamic Dual Lumbar Support System at a more affordable price.

Dual Dynamic Lumbar Support System

Lean back to relax and enjoy your tea, or lean forward to work on your laptop, the S100's lumbar support adjusts to your movement to provide consistent support for your lower back. Its Dynamic Adaptive Mechanism employs four omnidirectional springs that automatically adjust the lumbar support in response to your movements.

Plus, the Dual Lumbar Cushions are innovatively designed and will support the natural curvature of your spine. This ensures targeted comfort and relief from pressure.

Moreover, you can adjust the 5-level independent backrest to suit your height and curvature of the spine. And, the spacious headrest hugs the curve of your neck and lets you rest your head on the side.

4D Armrests for Full Support

You can move the armrest up and down 7cm (2.76 in), back and forth 3cm (1.18 in), and inward and outward 72°, in coordination with the backrest.

Pressure-Free Seating Experience

The waterfall shape of the S100's breathable mesh cushion maximizes the contact area with your thighs and hips and minimizes pressure on your lower body while you work and move on the chair.

Crafted to make office work a comfortable experience, the Doro S100 combines premium materials and a robust build. This ergonomic chair offers adequate support with full back and head support and 4D armrests and is available in black or white colors. Priced at $269.99 (originally $549.99).

Sihoo Doro C300 Ergonomic Chair

A Doro classic and bestseller, the C300 ergonomic chair offers self-adaptive dynamic lumbar support while letting you recline comfortably, making it great for office work or marathon gaming sessions. Plus, its 4D coordinated armrests keep you supported and going on.

Dynamic Lumbar Support

This unique lumbar support features the Body Movement tracking system. You will feel it adjust automatically to the contours of your spine and experience consistent and comfortable back support.

The flexible triangular frame of the backrest aligns naturally to your back and supports it at all times, adjusting as you move in the chair. And you fine-tune the headrest's position, thanks to the automatic locking mechanism that ensures a secure and precise fit.

Sihoo Doro C300 is engineered for unmatched comfort and long-lasting support. A self-adaptive lumbar support, flexible backrest keep you relaxed. Plus the breathable and elastic mesh material enables you to move to the pace of the immersive gaming action. Available in black or white, priced at $299.99 (originally $399.99).

Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Chair

An upgraded version of the Doro C300, the C300 Pro offers enhanced comfort and support. Forget the back pains from sitting long hours on regular chairs.

The sleek and stylish design of this innovative chair complements the interiors of your modern home, office, or music studio.

Larger Cushion With Adjustable Seat Depth

A game-changer in ergonomic chairs, you'll love the C300 Pro for its extended seat cushion, especially if you're of a larger build. You not only get more seating space for extended comfort, but can adjust the depth of the seat for a better fit and optimal leg length.

6D Coordinated Armrests

Work, play, study, or create with ease and a smile. Its flexible 6D armrests also coordinate with the backrest and can be adjusted up and down by 6.8cm (2.68 in), back and forth by 4.8cm (1.89 in), and in and out by 8cm (3.15 in). Plus, you can rotate it inward and outward by 70°, and flip it up by 35°, ensuring support in all positions.

One Handle to Control It All

A special handle on the right side of the C300 Pro gives you convenient control. Adjust the chair's height, seat depth, and tilt angle seamlessly from this single handle.

Dynamic Lumbar Support and Flexible Headrest

Featuring Body Movement Tracking, the lumbar support automatically conforms to your spine, so your back is always comfortable and supported. Plus, the flexible backrest with a triangular frame flexes to support your back as you move to the side or bend down.

Moreover, you can freely adjust the headrest up and down, back and forth, or even rotate it to fit precisely to your neck.

The premium C300 Pro offers complete comfort and full support for individuals of all body types. A larger cushion with seat depth adjustment, 6D armrests, and a premium, soft, and skin-friendly mesh ensure next-level comfort. Priced at $599.99 (originally $699.99).

Sit Well, Think Better With Sihoo Doro Ergonomic Chairs

Long hours don't bother you when you're passionate about your work, play, or what you create. Energize your drive with the Sihoo Doro chair experience. Unparalleled all-day comfort blended with flexible support and stunning style makes these ergonomic chairs your perfect partners to achieve without limits.